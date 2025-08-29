Over 396,000 have benefitted from student loan – FG

The Federal Government has said no fewer than 396,000 students have benefitted from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, tuition loans under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Read Also: Anambra bans writing of assignments in textbooks

This was disclosed on Friday in Lokoja, at a townhall meeting to highlight the significant achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the past two years.

In his presentation, the guest speaker, Mr Lawal Shuaibu, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the initiatives had positively impacted the lives of Nigerians, particularly students.

“One notable achievement is the NELFUND tuition loan scheme, which has benefited over 396,000 students as of August 7, 2025.

“This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to ensure they complete their education and have a secured future,” Shuaibu said.

He noted that Kogi government has seen investments of over N900 billion, with 7,800 hectares of land cleared for farming.

Speaking on industrialisation, he said the government had inaugurated the construction of five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta, valued at over $500 million.

“This project is expected to create job opportunities, provide energy for many states, and position Nigeria as a key player in the global energy market,” he said.

Shuaibu said the state government also unveiled plans to train 25,000 youths to take the lead in mineral exploration.

Earlier, Mrs Sabina Abalaka, Head, Federal Information Centre, Lokoja, said the programme aimed to sensitise the public on Federal Government’s achievements.

She said Tinubu’s administration had taken bold steps to confront economic challenges, including the removal of fuel subsidy, to set the country on a path of sustainable growth.

“Despite initial hardships, the government’s decisions are expected to positively impact economic growth and national development,” she said.

Mr Ismaila Isah, the Special Adviser on Media to the Kogi Governor, highlighted the president’s achievements in various sectors.

Isah said Tinubu’s administration implemented the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme (RHAMP), with the commissioning of 2,000 tractors and 9,022 specialized implements.

“This is the largest single mechanisation drive in Nigeria’s history.

“The programme has also led to the cultivation of over 55,000 hectares of land and created 60,000 jobs.

“In Kogi, Gov. Ahmed Ododo has distributed fertilisers to 30,000 farmers and initiated a tractor refurbishment program, saving the state N20 billion.

“The government has allocated 100 hectares of land to the Federal Housing Authority to build a 1,000-unit housing estate under the Renewed Hope Housing Project,” he said.

Isah, who was represented by Mrs Oyiza Bello-Salami, reiterated Kogi government’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s reforms and developmental agenda.

“Gov. Ahmed Ododo praised the president’s visionary leadership and bold policies, which had started to yield positive results.

“The state government is working to implement programmes that align with the federal government’s agenda, including the creation of a Ministry of Livestock Development,” Isah said.

The Maigari of Lokoja, Alh. Ibrahim Gambo, praised Tinubu’s administration for implementing reforms that had positively impacted citizens’ lives.

Represented by the Matawale of Lokoja,, Alhaji Ademu Muhammed, Maigari hailed the NELFUND initiative, saying it has alleviated the burden of school fees and upkeep for students and parents.

He urged that the benefits of the initiatives be extended to people at the grassroots level.

The royal father also appreciated the government’s improvement in foreign reserves.

Vanguard News