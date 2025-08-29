Anambra bans writing of assignments in textbooks

Governor Soludo

The Anambra State Government has banned the writing of assignments by students in textbooks, describing the practice as wasteful and unsustainable.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, issued the directive to schools on Friday in Awka, during a workshop organised for private school proprietors and teachers in the state.

Chuma-Udeh said that the decision to ban the practice was intended to make textbooks reusable, especially for younger siblings of students, who would need them when they advance to the next class.

She emphasised the importance of textbooks being inclusive, reflecting diversity, promoting equality and addressing the needs of all learners.

“The government will not tolerate non-compliance with the directive.

“I urge parents, teachers and school administrators to ensure strict adherence.

“Stakeholders should report cases of default to the Ministry of Education.

“The initiative is part of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration’s strategy to ease financial pressure on families, while promoting quality and sustainable education,” the commissioner said.

Vanguard News