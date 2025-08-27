Our commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability in governance unwavering – Obidients

John Alechenu

Abuja: Supporters of the 2023 Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, under the umbrella of the Obidients Movement, have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the ideals of integrity, transparency, and accountable leadership in line with Obi’s vision.

Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the movement, Igoche Joseph, said this at the unveiling of the Abuja chapter Make Election Rigging Difficult (GO MERD) campaign yesterday.

He said, “Today, we are proud to announce the official launch of a new campaign: GO MERD – Make Election Rigging Difficult. This initiative is a direct response to the threats that undermine our democracy.

“Through vigilance, civic education, and citizen engagement, the GO MERD campaign will empower Nigerians to safeguard their votes, expose irregularities, and ensure that every ballot truly counts.

“The Obidients Movement is not a fleeting trend or campaign structure—it is a citizens’ movement built on shared values. From students to artisans, professionals to retirees, we are united in the conviction that A New Nigeria is Possible —a Nigeria where leadership serves the people, not exploits them.

“In the FCT and across the nation, Nigerian youths continue to power this vision. They are mobilizing communities, driving advocacy online and offline, and proving that the real political structure is the people themselves.

“To those who doubt us, we say: the Obidients Movement is not a social media fad but a grassroots force. To those who dismiss us as too idealistic, we respond: demanding honesty, prudence, and accountability from leaders is not idealism—it is common sense.

“This effort is a continuation of our broader mission. Already, the Obidients Movement has reshaped Nigeria’s political discourse—shifting it from tribe and religion to competence and accountability. Our work goes beyond elections; it is about nation-building.

“The Obidients Movement stands for unity, hope, and accountability. With GO MERD, we declare that election rigging must no longer define our democracy. Together, we will prove that a New Nigeria is Possible-and we will make it real.”