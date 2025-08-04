One reported dead during cult initiation in Edo

Map of Edo State.

One person has been reported dead following alleged drilling during a cult initiation process at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo .

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim died on Sunday following repeated drilling during the initiation exercise.

The victim, simply identified as Prosper, was said to have approached a family member identified as Cosmos of his willingness to join the Aye confraternity group.

Cosmos, said to be a senior member of the cult group, reportedly linked him with other members to take him to the initiation venue as he wasn’t attending himself.

But tragedy struck as Prosper was said to have died during the initiation following repeated drills by members.

When contacted, CSP Moses Yamu, spokesperson of the Police Command in Edo confirmed the incident in Benin on Monday.

According to him, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The deceased slumped during the initiation and was rushed to a hospital at Jattu, where he was confirmed dead.

“The suspect is in police custody while investigation on the matter is ongoing,” he said.