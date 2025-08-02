Okiro denies usurping IGP’s powers

A former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mike Okiro, has denied plans to usurp the powers of the Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Okiro made the clarification in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Supreme Ibitomi, on Saturday in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to publications in some quarters claiming that Okiro is usurping the powers of the current Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun.

“We categorically state that these claims are entirely false. It is unfortunate that some individuals will resort to spreading falsehoods to tarnish the reputation of a respected figure like Okiro,” he said.

He said that the recent convergence of retired Inspectors General of Police was to discuss the compulsory retirement of some senior police officers.

He said that the forum, comprising former I-Gs, met to examine the justification behind these retirements.

Theformer I-G said that his role was merely as the chosen leader of the team, and not as an individual attempting to exert influence over the current police leadership.

According to him, the initiative is a testament to the forum’s commitment to the welfare of police officers and the integrity of the force.

“Egbetokun is an intelligent, well-educated and experienced police officer who does not require external influence to carry out his constitutional duty as the head of the country’s police force.

“We are convinced that this publication emanates from a group of people who are not concerned about the plight of these retired police officers,” he said.

He assured that members of the forum would continue to foster harmony and advocate for the welfare of their colleagues in the service.

“We will not be swayed by malicious propaganda. Our focus remains on ensuring that the rights and dignity of both serving and retired police officers are protected and respected.

“The publication will not intimidate or stampede the forum into abandoning its commitment to the welfare of these officers; rather, it will galvanise our resolve to pursue justice and fairness for all,” he said.

Okiro urged the public to disregard these malicious claims and focus on the real issues affecting the nation.

“The forum will continue to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians to support our efforts in promoting the welfare of police officers and advancing the cause of justice and security in our country,” he said. (NAN)