Police barracks: IGP sets December-January target for officers’ return

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has said some redeveloped police barracks in Lagos should be ready for occupation between December 2026 and January 2027.

Disu expressed concern over the prolonged displacement of police officers following the demolition of dilapidated barracks, saying the police hierarchy was determined to ensure their return to decent accommodation as soon as possible.

The IGP spoke during an inspection tour of police housing projects across Lagos at the weekend.

He said contractors handling some of the projects had reported delays but assured that the facilities should be habitable by December or January.

“As I told them at Ijeh Barracks, we are looking towards December for people to start moving in. However, they (contractors) told me they have lost about two more months.

“So, at worst, based on the agreement I had with them today, they promised me that anything from December to January should be habitable for people to move in.

“I have been IGP for about six months, and this issue has been around for much longer. All the officers are eager. They have seen their barracks demolished and have been forced out of the structures. They are looking forward to new ones, and I am having the same feelings,” he said.

Disu said the inspection of about 21 police housing projects at various stages of development across Lagos was aimed at assessing their progress and engaging stakeholders involved in the redevelopment.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work at some locations, stressing that the welfare of police officers was critical to effective policing.

The police boss also disclosed plans to leverage police mortgage schemes and partnerships with other stakeholders to provide affordable housing, particularly for junior officers.

“We have a lot of money in the police mortgage, in the Federal Mortgage Bank, and we should take good advantage of it.

“We are talking to our partners to see us building houses, especially for the rank and file. When I say the rank and file, I mean the lower ranks of the Nigerian Police,” he said.

He stressed that lower-ranking officers deserved particular attention because they constitute the bulk of personnel engaged in policing duties.

IGP orders takeover of abandoned barracks

Disu also ordered immediate action to reclaim police properties occupied by unauthorised persons and businesses.

He gave the directive after inspecting abandoned sections of some barracks where shanties and commercial activities had emerged.

He said prolonged neglect of the properties had created opportunities for unauthorised persons to move in and establish businesses.

Displaced officers to receive relocation allowance

On officers currently living in barracks earmarked for redevelopment, the IGP said a headcount would be conducted and occupants provided with financial assistance to secure temporary accommodation.

He said a similar arrangement had been adopted at Ijeh Barracks, where officers were relocated to allow redevelopment to commence.

“They will conduct a headcount of everybody living in the barracks and they are going to give them enough money to get where they will stay while the new buildings spring up.

“Depending on when that place will be ready for us to bring them back in. The same thing is going to happen,” he said.

Disu also proposed phased redevelopment of larger barracks to reduce the need to completely displace occupants.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the state government was targeting the completion of 1,000 housing units for police officers at Ijeh Barracks by February 2027.

Benson-Awoyinka, who said the initiative began when she was Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, said the state had entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and private developers to redevelop police barracks across the state.

“Like the IG said, by February next year, I can say I want to try and promise, by the grace of God, to have a thousand units ready for police officers in Ijeh next year.

“We are putting all hands on deck. We are going to hold the police hand-in-hand. We’re going to hold the private developers also hand-in-hand and promise that this project will see the light of day very soon,” she said.

She explained that the project had experienced delays due to difficulties in securing vacant possession of some barracks.

According to her, the government’s intervention was driven by the need to complement other forms of support being provided to the police by the state.

Benson-Awoyinka assured that the redeveloped housing units would remain exclusively for police personnel and would not be sold to private citizens.

She also attributed part of the delay at Ijeh to the swampy nature of the site, saying the government was taking steps to ensure the structural integrity of the buildings.