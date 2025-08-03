Ohanaeze raises concerns over Customs CG tenure extension

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed concern over the recent extension of tenure granted to the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the extension could hinder the career progression of Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) BU Nwafor, who is next in line and hails from Anambra State.

The group described the decision as a setback to the principle of equity and inclusion, emphasizing the importance of fair representation of all regions in national leadership roles.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is concerned that the extension of CG Adeniyi’s tenure may affect the expected elevation of DCG BU Nwafor, who is due for retirement in October 2026. With the extension, the possibility of her assuming the position of Comptroller General appears uncertain,” the statement read.

Ohanaeze added that decisions affecting sensitive national appointments should reflect the federal character principle enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

The group called on President Tinubu to reconsider the decision in the interest of fairness, national unity, and inclusivity.