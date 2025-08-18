Obi, Utomi, Ohanaeze PG, others storm Abia as Otti celebrates Ohuabunwa at 75

By Steve Oko – Umuahia

Umuahia, the Abia State capital, was agog over the weekend as eminent Nigerians converged to celebrate elder statesman and founder of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 75th birthday.

The state-sponsored event drew prominent figures including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; former Rivers State Governor, Celestine Omehia; and retired Military Administrator of Imo State, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu.

Also present were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senator Austin Akobundu (Abia Central); former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah; and CEO of Mainland Oil, Chief Chris Igwe.

Traditional and cultural dignitaries at the ceremony included the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator Azuta Mbata; and the Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom, Eze Eberechukwu Orji.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti praised Mazi Ohuabunwa as “one of Nigeria’s finest,” applauding his integrity, vision, and long-standing contributions to business and national development.

“We’re celebrating one of the best this country has ever produced,” Otti said. “His principles and values have shaped individuals and institutions alike.”

He highlighted Ohuabunwa’s professional journey—from joining Pfizer in 1978 to becoming its Managing Director 15 years later—as a testament to resilience and excellence. The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to celebrating merit and fostering development irrespective of political affiliation.

He also disclosed ongoing state initiatives, including a leadership academy for young Abians between the ages of 16 and 20. The program aims to equip 1,000 future leaders with skills in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing.

Governor Mbah, in a goodwill message delivered by his deputy, described Ohuabunwa as a patriotic and accomplished Nigerian whose life reflects integrity and dedication to excellence.

Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Nwachukwu, described the celebrant’s life as one of “service, sacrifice, and notable achievements,” and commended Governor Otti for infrastructural strides across Abia.

Mazi Ohuabunwa, visibly elated, credited his success to divine grace and thanked Governor Otti for the honour. He praised the Governor’s transformative leadership in Abia, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, and security.

“Abia is blessed to have a first-class economist and an exceptional leader in Governor Otti,” he stated.

His younger brother and former ECOWAS Parliament Leader, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, described the celebrant as a man of uncommon integrity and a mentor to many, both within and beyond their family.

“Mazi is our pathfinder and a symbol of excellence,” Senator Ohuabunwa said.

During the event, Dr. Uche Ogah unveiled Mazi Ohuabunwa’s new book, “Driven by Revelation & Inspiration – My Journey Through the 2023 Nigeria’s Presidential Aspiration and Matters Arising.”

The event was attended by a cross-section of dignitaries, including former Abia Deputy Governor Dr. Ude Oko Chukwu; former PDP Chairman Senator Emma Nwaka; elder statesman Dr. Eme Okoro; and members of the Abia State Executive Council.