OAfabric: OADC breaks down structural digital barriers with new Scalable, Open-Access Platform

By Prince Osuagwu

For many decades, Africa’s digital ambitions have been held back by structural barriers, making enterprises to struggle with limited access to both international and local contents, battle with high internet transit costs and latency; suffer inconsistent network performance, infrastructure gaps in colocation, power, and cooling as well as regulatory hurdles and data sovereignty concerns.

However, these challenges may have come head-on with their nemesis as one of Africa’s fastest-growing carrier-neutral data centre operator, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), just launched its Open Access Fabric (OAfabric) platform in Lagos, Nigeria and Kinshasa, DRC respectively.

The initiative signposts a bold move to redefining how businesses, cloud platforms and content providers connect across the continent.

CEO of OADC, Dr Ayotunde Coker said that rather than layering more infrastructure onto broken systems, OAfabric reimagines interconnection itself and creates a frictionless, open-access digital ecosystem where networks, enterprises, and cloud providers can interconnect instantly, securely, and affordably.

According to him, “We built OAfabric to solve real problems African businesses face. It reduces the cost to compute, improves performance, unlocks access to cloud and content, and creates an environment where companies can scale with confidence.”

OAfabric is credited to have the capability to transform the landscape through direct, low-latency peering with global and local cloud and content providers; carrier-neutral colocation that accelerates time to market; compliant, secure interconnection pathways that keep data local and sovereign and seamless access to IXPs and cloud ecosystems for faster, more resilient service delivery.

Coker said whether OAfabric customers are telcos seeking robust regional interconnection, a fintech battling latency, or a cloud provider expanding into African markets, the platform turns complexity into simplicity, cost into value, and fragmentation into integration.

“OAfabric is not just infrastructure, it’s a catalyst for Africa’s digital economy, enabling seamless, high-performance peering between key ecosystems and unlocking new possibilities for innovation, inclusion, and growth, “ Coker added.

He also disclosed that OADC plans to expand OAfabric into additional African markets, deepening access to cloud ecosystems and international content, mostly to fuel digital transformation, attract global investment, and empower local enterprises to compete on a global stage.