NNPCL: Tinubu commissions WAGL’s 40,000 CBM LPG vessel in S. Korea

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commissioned a 40,000 cubic meters (CBM) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessel, christened “MT Iyaloja (Lagos),” in Ulsan, South Korea, and stressed that Nigeria is poised to deliver clean and sustainable energy solutions not just in-country but also across Africa and beyond.

A statement by NNPC explained that the vessel, owned by WAGL Energy Limited (an NNPC Ltd. /Sahara Group Joint Venture) is a dual-fuel, fully refrigerated LPG carrier.

This latest addition brings WAGL’s total LPG vessel capacity to 162,000 CBM. Other vessels in the fleet include MT Africa Gas, MT Sahara Gas, MT BaruMK, and MT Sapet.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, the President commended WAGL Energy Limited, NNPC Limited and Sahara Group, for their strategic foresight, technical excellence and unwavering dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global clean energy value-chain.

In his remarks, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described WAGL’s LPG Vessel as a great addition to gas development efforts in Nigeria.

The GCEO, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, added that the vessel will be crucial in realising the impact of gas in Nigeria’s economic development.

According to him, NNPC Ltd. is deepening its commitment to ensure LPG affordability, availability and access nationwide.

Also speaking, WAGL’s Chairman/Executive Director at Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, noted that the company’s expansion demonstrates its vision of responsibly driving efforts aimed at bridging the continent’s critical energy infrastructure gap.

“The addition of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment championed by the iconic Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, whose legacy we honour. Sahara Group is proud of its partnership with NNPC Ltd. and reaffirms its commitment to partnerships that drive energy access in Africa.”

WAGL’s Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Sani Bello, stressed that the company is dedicated to expanding its integrated supply network across the entire energy value chain.

“WAGL already has plans to further expand the fleet within the next two years with the addition of a Small Gas Carrier and a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC),” he added.