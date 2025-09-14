From Gas to Prosperity: Actualizing the vision of President Tinubu

By Okhumeode Momodu

The vision President Bola Tinubu had two years ago when he carved out a separate gas ministry to fast-track development and utilisation of Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, is gradually been driven and realised by the Minister of State, Gas, Petroleum Resources, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo who has deployed his energy and personal touch.

The country has witnessed an increased momentum in projects commencement and investor commitments. Since assuming office, Ekpo had ensured that pending projects like the pipelines AKK and OB3 have moved closer to completion, while new terminals and mini-LNG plants are taking shape.

The creation of a gas section of the petroleum ministry in 2023 showed that the President was determined to focus on gas as national energy priorities. A deliberate move to harness Nigeria’s 209 trillion cubic feet of gas as a driver of economic growth, cleaner energy, and industrial revitalisation.

The appointment of Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, a scholar with a Ph.D. in Environmental Pollution and Toxicology as the first Minister of State, Gas has proved to be a good decision by the President . Ekpo has ensured that the tranformative power of gas touches not just boardrooms and city centres, but the everyday lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Though there have been challenges like the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas. The domestic price has been relatively high and still unaffordable in many Nigerian homes. The minister has acknowledged this and has set out plans to tackle the problem.

Speaking during the 2nd year anniversary of this administration at a webinar , he expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the trust and confidence he reposed in him by appointing him to serve in the capacity of Minister of State, Gas. He also revealed that the vision of Mr President, encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, has been the compass guiding “our reforms and interventions. Over the last two years, our mandate has been clear: to translate Mr President’s vision of “From Gas to Prosperity” into tangible action. It is under his leadership that we have been able to record remarkable progress in repositioning Nigeria as a gas-powered economy”.

Under this directive from President Bola Tinubu, the minister has overseen a lot of activity, from the accelerated development of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline and the OB3 line, to the launch of LPG terminals, CNG mother stations, and mini-LNG plants.

” Major investments, including the long-stalled Brass Methanol Project, have been revived, and key regulatory reforms are unlocking billions in private capital.

“The Federal Government has prioritised the completion of strategic projects including the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline, vital arteries for national gas distribution. Recall also that at the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria recently in Abuja, NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, reported 72 per cent completion of the AKK pipeline by Q1 2025,” a Petroleum industry expert revealed.

The expert, who does not want his name in print, further said the minister has toured these projects in the last two years repeatedly to ensure resolutions of snags and their speedy completion given their critical importance to gas distribution to end users in the country.

“The Federal Government is attracting investment in LNG, CNG, and gas-to-chemicals, and by fostering a business-friendly environment, Nigeria is building a sustainable gas ecosystem that drives industrialisation, job creation, and energy security, ensuring a cleaner and prosperous future,” Ekpo told Energy Reporters recently.

In order to achieve zero gas flaring and environmental gas emissions, the minister has ensured that environmental commitments such as the NNPC/TotalEnergies joint venture is reaching zero routine gas flaring and attracting investments in LNG, CNG and gas-to-chemicals facilities.

“Notable groundbreaking events have been held for LPG terminals and CNG mother stations across several states, while mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta promise to create upwards of 300,000 jobs. Efforts to resolve long-standing Gas Sales Purchase Agreement (GSPA) challenges have unlocked a $3.3 billion investment in the Brass Methanol Project.

“Furthermore, domestic LPG production domestication is gradually driving down cooking gas prices, aligning with the government’s poverty reduction goals,” Dr John Oshioke said while assessing the Minister’s performance so far in the gas sector of the Petroleum Resources ministry.

Under the supervision of Ekpo, “this administration has inaugurated notable projects which include gas processing plants, modern LPG vessels, CNG/autogas facilities, and gas hubs, complemented by incentives like the Ride Share CNG Conversion Programme, which reduces costs for drivers.”

” The Petroleum Ministry has collaborated with the Ministry of Power to tackle low gas supply to thermal plants . This demonstrates a holistic approach to Nigeria’s energy challenges.

“The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), under Ekpo’s leadership, has allocated approximately N122 billion to private investors for critical infrastructure development. Strategic commitments such as Jindal Steel Group’s $4 billion investment further underscore growing investor confidence.

“The ministry is also pioneering clean energy initiatives through a national hydrogen policy aimed at positioning Nigeria in the global hydrogen economy, while grassroots programmes target LPG penetration in underserved regions like the North-East,” a recent statement from the Petroleum Resources Ministry indicated.

Assessing his own performance so far at a forum, the Minister said: ” the past two years have been both challenging and rewarding.

‎I am proud to highlight some of the key milestones we have achieved together.

‎”Decade of Gas Initiative: We successfully operationalized the Decade of Gas Secretariat and strengthened it as a platform for collaboration, monitoring, and delivery of Nigeria’s gas development goals. This has been critical in driving alignment among stakeholders.

‎”Gas Infrastructure Development: Gas infrastructure remains the backbone of Nigeria’s energy security and industrialization agenda. Over the last two years, we have intensified work on several critical projects:

‎”The OB3 Gas Pipeline, now nearing completion with the River Niger crossing in its final stages, will soon connect East–West gas supply and ensure seamless movement from production hubs to demand centres nationwide. At the same time, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline remains a top priority, as its completion will be a game-changer for domestic utilization, industrial growth, and regional energy security.

” In addition, we are supporting gas processing plants, virtual pipeline systems, and distribution networks to expand access to LPG and CNG for households and transport, ensuring gas reaches even the most remote communities,” Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo stated.

‎He added that “Beyond domestic projects, regionally, our pipeline diplomacy is bearing fruit. We are committed to the long-standing West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), which continues to deliver gas from Nigeria to our West African neighbours. Furthermore, the African – Atlantic Gas Pipeline project is fully on course. “

Ekpo while speaking during the inception meeting with stakeholders for the development of the hydrogen policy, harped on the immense potential of both Blue and Green hydrogen in Nigeria. He also cited the country’s abundant natural resources, strategic geographic position, and potential for industrial transformation and global leadership in the clean energy revolution.

“This policy will chart a definitive course for integrating hydrogen into our energy mix, while positioning Nigeria as a significant player in the global hydrogen economy,” he emphasised.

Despite these visible transformations, challenges persist. Critics argue that the benefits of gas sector reforms have yet to reach many Nigerians, especially in rural communities where energy poverty remains high.

One of the problems the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obongemem Ekpo has been battling with is the high price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas.

Despite the federal government promise to make domestic cooking gas available and affordable in every Nigeria home, some Nigerians are still using fire wood and kerosene to cook. This is because the price of cooking gas is still not affordable to many Nigerian homes.

The minister has blamed the current high price of the product on exportation of the commodity outside the country.Speaking at a forum with elders, stakeholders and youths in Akwa Ibom State, he disclosed that modalities have already been worked out by the Federal Government to crash the price to a more acceptable rate.

According to him, the government plans to end high cost of the product by increasing its in-country circulation.

“This can be achieved through the establishment of gas plants at various parts of the country, which is what the Ministry is currently working on and advocating for.

“The reason for the current price hike is due to scarcity as a result of exportation. The high demand for it has also made the local dealers take advantage of the situation and sell at a higher rate.

“We are working seriously to arrest this situation through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which is saddled with the responsibility of gas price fixing.

“Nigeria’s blending of LPG is 40:60 (propane and butane). But some companies produce and blend their gas to their specific blend like 50:50 or 30:70, which is not the blend that is needed here.

“So, recently, we convened a meeting with the International Oil Companies (IOCs), urging them to stop selling their gas (LPG) outside the country. We have moved a step further to look for a blending plant that would blend it to our specification,” Ekpo said.

He added that; “we have discussed how we can stop the export of gas by independent producers, and when we stop the export of gas, the price will come down.”

Inspite of the aforementioned challenge, oil and gas industry watchers have scored the minister high in terms of performance and promises.