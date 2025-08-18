Nigerians urged to sustain culture, traditions in Diaspora

By Dickson Omobola

NIGERIANS in the Diaspora have been urged to sustain the rich heritage, values, and customs that define their identity amid the challenge of culture preservation in a rapidly changing world.

In his keynote address, the Global Convener of OPU and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who was represented by the Baaarejiroro of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, said: “Our traditions encompass diverse languages, festivals, arts, music, and social values that have been passed down through generations. These elements form the fabric of our national identity and contribute to the global cultural mosaic. However, in the diaspora, these traditions face unique challenges such as assimilation pressures, generational gaps, and the risk of cultural dilution. To face the future together, we must adopt a collective approach grounded in unity and proactive engagement.”

“By welcoming intercultural dialogue and adapting to new contexts, we ensure that Nigerian culture remains dynamic and resilient through the times.”

In his welcome address, OPU-USA National Coordinator. Mr Afolabi Olurin expressed delight that the grand launch of the organisation, which had been in existence for long, has finally held.

In her remarks, the pioneer National Co-ordinator, OPU-USA, Mrs Alice Owolabi, who is now the Logistics Director, OPU World Executive, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organisation from 2015 to 2023.ty.

Adams, who was represented by the Baaarejiroro of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, said: “In the Nigerian context, our traditions encompass diverse languages, festivals, arts, music, and social values that have been passed down through generations. These elements form the fabric of our national identity and contribute to the global cultural mosaic.

“However, in the diaspora, these traditions face unique challenges such as assimilation pressures, generational gaps, and the risk of cultural dilution.

“To face the future together, we must adopt a collective approach grounded in unity and proactive engagement.

“By welcoming intercultural dialogue and adapting to new contexts, we ensure that Nigerian culture remains dynamic and resilient through the times.”

In his welcome address, OPU-USA National Coordinator. Mr Afolabi Olurin expressed delight that the grand launch of the organisation, which had been in existence for long, has finally held.

In her remarks, the pioneer National Co-ordinator, OPU-USA, Mrs Alice Owolabi, who is now the Logistics Director, OPU World Executive, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organisation from 2015 to 2023.