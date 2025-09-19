FG, Motherland 2025 Festival synergise to connect diaspora Nigerians

By Jacob Ajom

In a move aimed at connecting Nigerians in the diaspora with their homeland, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, has teamed up with organisers of Motherland Festival 2025 in Atlanta, USA.

Already, organisers have officially launched their international roadshow at the Africon Conference in Atlanta, USA. The initiative marks the beginning of a multi-city campaign designed to galvanise Nigerians globally and Africans ahead of the inaugural Motherland Festival taking place in Abuja and Lagos in December 2025.

The Motherland roadshow will travel to Atlanta, Houston, New York, Washington DC, and London, showcasing Nigeria’s creativity, innovation, and investment opportunities. Each stop will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking events designed to foster stronger connections between Nigerians at home and abroad.

At the Africon launch, Motherland founding team members Chidinma Nwankwo and Sandra Oboh will meet with members of the Nigerian diaspora in Atlanta. They will also moderate a panel session featuring Afrobeats icon D’banj, who will reflect on his career and the international growth of Afrobeats.

Representing the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy, Honourable Minister Hanatu Musawa—a key partner of the festival—will deliver a keynote address on Saturday. She is expected to call on Nigerians in the diaspora to strengthen their ties to the homeland and participate in the Motherland Festival.

The Motherland team will also host Minister Musawa alongside some of Nigeria’s leading creatives, including YouTube personality Jackie Asamoah and renowned travel and lifestyle videographer Tayo Aina, in an exclusive dinner event.

Speaking on the roadshow launch, Chidinma Nwankwo, co-founder of Motherland, said: “Motherland is about building bridges. We have assembled some of the best minds from Nigeria and its diaspora to build a movement for championing Nigerian businesses and culture at home and abroad.

“With Motherland, we are aiming to be a trusted partner to global Nigerians who wish to deepen their ties with Nigeria and make sustainable economic and cultural impact.

“With our roadshow, we are taking the Motherland message to key cities around the world with high number of Nigerians and Africans to let them know we are open for business and look forward to welcoming them home in December.”

Motherland 2025 is a global celebration of Nigerian creativity, culture, and commerce, aiming to unite communities from across the diaspora with the homeland.

Taking place in Abuja and Lagos from 15–21 December 2025, the festival will feature music, fashion, sport, food, and film alongside structured sessions aimed at advancing diaspora investment and cross-border partnerships.