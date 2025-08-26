Nigerian Army moves to close gaps in data management, record-keeping

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the persistent gaps in data management and record-keeping across Nigerian Army formations, often posed challenges to effective administration and operational efficiency.

Oluyede said this at the opening of the third edition of the Data Management and Record-Keeping Seminar organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Deputy Director -General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), Maj.-Gen. Philip Eromosele.

Oluyede said that accurate data remained critical to accountability, career planning, and strategic decision-making in a digital era.

“Effective record-keeping and data management are indispensable tools for operational efficiency and accountability.

“Accurate and accessible records enable us to track progress, identify areas requiring improvement and respond swiftly to emerging challenges.

“This is why we must adopt the highest standards in data storage and document security at all levels.”

The COAS said that the theme of the seminar, which is “Effective Data Management and Record Keeping: A Key Element in Ensuring a Professional Nigerian Army in a Digital Era”, was a clear reminder that the army must continue to embrace technology-driven processes.

According to him, constructive data management and record keeping are part of broader mechanisms for knowledge management in the army.

He said the seminar would provide them the opportunity to share best practices, address challenges and explore innovative solutions.

Earlier, the Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Everest Okoro, admitted that the Army continued to face challenges in data handling due to limited use of technology and negative personnel attitudes.

Okoro said that recent experiences had exposed gaps in data collection and record-keeping, partly because of the failure to adopt modern technologies and the misconception that data management was the responsibility of only three statutory departments — Administration, Military Secretary and Personnel Management.

“Let me be clear: data management and record-keeping in the Nigerian Army is a collective duty. Every corps, formation and establishment has a role to play,” he added.

Okoro explained that the seminar was designed to instill high standards of professionalism in data handling while ensuring that records were accurate, secure and readily available for decision-making.

“The knowledge and best practices that will be shared during this seminar will be instrumental in enabling us to preserve vital historical records, optimise our administrative processes and improve overall effectiveness in the Army,” he said.

The Military Secretary also charged participants to seize the opportunity to learn and apply the insights gained, by approaching the seminar with an open mind.