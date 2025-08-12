‘Nigerian-American polymath ready to lead California’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr Akinyemi Agbede, a Nigerian-American polymath, has declared his intention to run for governor of California in the next election.

In a statement signed by political strategist Dr Emmanuel Stephen, Agbede’s vision for the state was described as a potential turning point for California’s future.

The statement reads, “With a background spanning engineering, academia, and public service, he brings a multidisciplinary approach to leadership.

“Agbede’s potential campaign focuses on addressing California’s complex challenges, such as housing affordability, climate change, and economic inequality. His Nigerian-American heritage provides a cultural perspective that aligns with the state’s diverse population, potentially fostering greater inclusivity in policy-making.

“Over the years, Agbede has built a reputation for pragmatic problem-solving and bipartisan collaboration. His ability to synthesize complex issues into actionable solutions has garnered support from various demographics, including grassroots organizations and key political figures.

“As California faces significant decisions about its future, Agbede’s potential candidacy introduces a blend of intellectual rigor and practical experience. His campaign will likely emphasize innovation, equity, and sustainable growth, aiming to position the state as a leader in technology, environmental policy, and social progress.

“The gubernatorial race is expected to be highly competitive, and Agbede’s diverse expertise and broad appeal make him a notable contender.”