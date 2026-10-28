Workers protest at coastal highway site in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR — About 600 workers at Section 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in Cross River State have protested over alleged poor working conditions, salary cuts, intimidation and the demand for the reinstatement of the state liaison officer.

The protest, which began on October 26, continued on Wednesday at the Hitech Construction Yard in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area, about 30 kilometres from Calabar, where the section of the highway project begins.

The workers, carrying placards, accused the project management of unfair treatment and alleged that newly arrived Lebanese expatriates had refused to work with the Cross River State Liaison Officer, Mr Asuquo Ukpayang, and brought in a Community Liaison Officer they could control.

The protesters said their action was aimed at securing better working conditions, protecting their welfare and ensuring fair treatment of Nigerian workers.

A large crowd gathered in front of the construction yard, while some military personnel observed the protest.

Speaking with journalists, Esikere Peter, a quality control and laboratory worker, alleged that the number of hours recognised for payment had been reduced from eight to two, resulting in significant salary losses.

Peter also claimed that night shifts had been removed from workers’ payment records despite some employees working until 11 p.m.

“We, the workers of this project, are not protesting to destroy property or cause violence. We just want the Nigerian workers to be treated fairly and with dignity,” he said.

Similarly, Stephen Oke, a trailer driver, accused the expatriates of intimidating Nigerian workers and treating them disrespectfully, urging the company’s management to address their complaints.

Oke alleged that Nigerian labourers performed much of the work under harsh conditions but were cheated, mistreated, short-changed and underpaid.

He also accused the project manager, identified as Mr Boutrous, of arbitrary dismissals, intimidation and threats against workers. According to him, some employees were penalised for requesting materials needed to perform their duties.

The protesters demanded the removal of the project manager, the site manager, identified as Mr Tony, and the earth-moving supervisor, Mr Shabel, whom they accused of treating workers unfairly.

Another protester, Mr Ana Matthew, an earth-moving and level-checking worker, alleged that employees worked under harsh weather conditions without adequate shelter.

Matthew also accused the management of using military personnel to intimidate workers and claimed that their payments had been reduced despite working during the day and at night.

He further alleged that scrap materials previously shared among employees had been sold without their consent.

The workers called for the return of personnel familiar with the project’s foundation, saying they supported the coastal highway because of its potential to improve road connectivity across the Niger Delta.

Female workers also alleged that they were being mistreated, citing the absence of a separate restroom for women at the site. They contrasted their situation with what they described as the availability of multiple restrooms for expatriates.

Ukpayang pledges intervention

Reacting to the protest, Ukpayang expressed solidarity with the workers, saying their complaints about salary deductions, unpaid entitlements and treatment had been brought to his attention.

He said the wife of the Cross River State governor, Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, had previously communicated concerns about workers’ welfare to Hitech management and urged the company to ensure equitable treatment for all employees.

Ukpayang promised to engage the company’s senior and local management, the Federal Controller of Works and the Minister of Works to facilitate dialogue and resolve the dispute.

He urged the workers to remain peaceful and nominate representatives for negotiations, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed and legitimate outstanding payments made.

The workers said they would continue their protest until their demands were addressed.