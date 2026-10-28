APC youths united under Dayo Israel, Obidike says

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has dismissed reports of disunity within the party’s youth wing, insisting that it remains united under the leadership of its National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel.

Obidike, a former aspirant for the position of APC National Youth Leader, spoke in Abuja on Tuesday after a strategic meeting of party youth stakeholders.

He attributed reports of divisions within the youth wing to individuals uncomfortable with what he described as the unity and renewed mobilisation under Israel’s leadership.

“As someone who contested for the same office and who understands the dynamics of the youth wing, I can tell you authoritatively that there is no crisis.

“What we have today is a united, re-energised and focused APC Youth Wing. Hon. Dayo Israel has shown uncommon leadership, maturity and inclusiveness. He has carried everyone along, including those of us who contested against him. That is the hallmark of a true leader,” Obidike said.

He said the youth wing had evolved from a party organ into a strategic electoral structure, with a presence across the country and in tertiary institutions.

According to him, APC youths are now focused on mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections rather than engaging in internal disputes.

“Our eyes are on the ball. Our principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has shown courageous leadership in repositioning Nigeria. It is now the duty of we the youths to reward him with massive support.

“I want to assure Mr President that Nigerian youths under the leadership of Hon. Dayo Israel are ready, mobilised, and will deliver no less than 15 million youth votes to secure his re-election in January 2027,” he said.

Obidike urged APC youths across the six geopolitical zones to disregard reports of disaffection and continue to support Israel and the party’s leadership.

“We are one family. The old politics of division is over. Dayo Israel is our leader and we are solidly behind him. Together, we will make history in 2027,” he added.