Sokoto ADC, APC trade blame over alleged rally attack

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State have traded accusations over an alleged attack on party supporters during a rally, with both sides calling for accountability over the confrontation.

The ADC governorship candidate, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, alleged that about 5,000 women and youths participating in a peaceful rally in support of the party and his 2027 governorship ambition were attacked on Tuesday.

However, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on Rural Roads, Hon. Malami Muhammad Galadanchi Bajare, denied the allegations against the APC, accusing ADC supporters of provoking the confrontation and attacking APC youths.

According to a statement issued by Dan’iya’s media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, the incident occurred when ADC supporters began a procession at about 10 a.m. from the Old Savannah Bank area towards the party’s state secretariat in Sokoto.

The ADC described the procession as peaceful and alleged that individuals it identified as APC supporters disrupted the rally.

Dan’iya condemned the alleged incident, describing it as an assault on democratic values and citizens’ rights to participate in political activities without intimidation or violence.

According to the statement, several women sustained injuries during the confrontation, while some reportedly had their veils torn. The party also alleged that its vehicles were smashed and valuables stolen.

The allegations had not been independently verified at the time of filing this report.

The ADC candidate named Hon. S.A. Bajare and APC Youth Leader Abdulrashid Baraka as individuals allegedly involved in leading or coordinating the attackers. He called on security agencies to investigate the claims impartially and prosecute anyone found culpable.

“There is absolutely no justification for attacking women who are exercising their democratic rights peacefully. Anyone who believes in democracy must condemn this shameful conduct without reservation,” Dan’iya said.

He appealed to the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police to investigate the incident, identify those responsible for any acts of violence and ensure justice for the alleged victims.

Dan’iya also urged the state government to take measures to prevent a recurrence, insisting that registered political parties and their supporters should be allowed to organise lawful rallies and processions without fear of attack.

Questioning the alleged targeting of female supporters, he said political participation should be protected regardless of gender, party affiliation or the popularity of a candidate.

“Why should our women be attacked for expressing their political choice? If those behind this violence truly believe they enjoy majority support, what are they afraid of? Democracy is not secured through intimidation, torn veils, injured women or smashed vehicles. It is secured through ideas, persuasion and the votes of the people,” he said.

The ADC candidate cited constitutional guarantees of freedom of movement, peaceful assembly and association, urging political leaders to restrain their supporters and reject political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said his party remained committed to pursuing its political ambitions through lawful means, adding that residents deserved an atmosphere of tolerance, accountability and respect for differing political opinions.

“The ADC will not be intimidated, and the political rights of our women will not be negotiated away. We demand justice for those injured, accountability for those responsible, and a clear commitment from the authorities that such attacks will not be repeated. Sokoto belongs to all its people — not to any political party or group of individuals,” he said.

APC chieftain denies allegations

Reacting to the allegations, Bajare rejected the claims against him and the APC, describing them as fabrications allegedly intended to damage the ruling party’s image and provide the ADC with political scapegoats.

He maintained that the allegations should not be accepted without evidence.

Bajare also claimed that the APC Sokoto Central Senatorial District Zonal Office had operated for more than 12 years without its members being responsible for any breach of peace.

Countering the ADC’s account, he alleged that ADC supporters attacked APC youths and seized two motorcycles, one of which he claimed was subsequently returned.

He further said personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were present at the scene and could provide accounts of what transpired.

The competing allegations have raised concerns over political tensions in Sokoto State ahead of the 2027 elections. An impartial investigation would be necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and determine responsibility for any wrongdoing.