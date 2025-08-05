NGX transacts 1.03bn shares worth N22.9bn

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) recorded a total of 1.03 billion shares traded, valued at ₦22.9 billion, in 38,932 transactions on Tuesday.

This marked an increase from Monday’s 811.09 million shares worth ₦19.47 billion, exchanged in 35,963 deals.

AIICO Insurance led trading activity, with 97.10 million shares exchanged, valued at ₦255.3 million.

Universal Insurance Plc followed with 87.26 million shares worth ₦71 million, while Linkage Assurance traded 64.03 million shares, valued at ₦101.34 million.

Fidelity Bank recorded 59.21 million shares worth ₦1.25 billion, and Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 50.18 million shares at ₦83.17 million.

The stock market maintained a bullish trend, with investors gaining ₦459 billion in value.

Market capitalisation rose by ₦459 billion or 0.50 per cent, closing at ₦91.608 trillion from ₦91.149 trillion on Monday.

Likewise, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 724.59 points or 0.50 per cent, ending at 144,796.37, up from 144,071.78.

The bullish performance was driven by increased investor interest in 53 gainers, including AIICO, Sunu Assurances, and Mutual Benefits Assurance.

Market breadth remained positive with 53 gainers and 22 losers, indicating upbeat sentiment among investors.

AIICO Insurance gained 10 per cent to close at ₦2.64, while Sunu Assurances also appreciated 10 per cent, finishing at ₦4.84.

Mutual Benefits Assurance advanced 10 per cent, ending at ₦2.20, while Neimeth International Pharmaceutical rose to ₦7.70.

Enamelware equally climbed 10 percent, closing at ₦29.70 per share.

On the losers’ chart, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank dropped 9.86 per cent to ₦5.94.

UPDCREIT also shed 9.63 per cent, ending at ₦8.45 per share.

Academy Press lost 9.60 per cent, closing at ₦8.95, while Mecure fell 9.20 per cent to ₦15.80.

Cadbury Nigeria dipped 7.35 per cent, closing the session at ₦63 per share.

