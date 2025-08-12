NCoS partners security agencies to recapture escaped inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is partnering with sister security agencies to recapture inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, in Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

An official of the NCoS who pleaded anonymity confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Tuesday.

NAN reports that NCoS, through its Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Abubakar Umar, had earlier, in a statement, confirmed that 16 inmates had escaped from the custodial centre after breaching the facility’s security and attacking personnel on duty.

Umar pointed out that seven out of the sixteen escaped inmates had been recaptured and returned to the custody of the correctional centre.

According to Umar, the Comptroller General of Correction, Sylvester Nwakuche, has set up an investigation panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the escape.

The source said, “Currently, all hands are on deck to recapture the remaining inmates at large. Sister security agencies are on the ground, assisting the command in the state to recapture these inmates as soon as possible.

“The correctional facility and the community have been cordoned off with additional security personnel, and the residents have been assured of their security.

“There is no need to panic. Normalcy has been restored, the environment is peaceful and calm, people have begun to go about their businesses.”

Vanguard News