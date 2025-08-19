‘Switch off electronic devices’ – NCAA scraps flight mode during take-off, landing

By Dickson Omobola & Nnasom David

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Tuesday, directed that all phones and other electronic devices must be switched off during during takeoff and landing.

Read Also: NCAA summons Ibom Air cabin crew, Emmanson for further investigation

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said domestic airlines should amend their operations manuals to reflect the new directive and submit them for immediate approval.

Najomo said this at the Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee and Stakeholders Meeting, convened by the NCAA in Abuja.

His words: “Aviation security personnel and law enforcement must be reinforced with training, professionalism, and clearly defined rules of engagement. All stakeholders, from airlines to intelligence partners, must work without silos to share threat intelligence and coordinate rapid response.

“We are part of the shift in the behaviour of the travelling public, who should see airlines as transactional partners rather than foes. To avoid ambiguity and perceived confusion, all mobile phones, I repeat, all mobile phones and other portable electronic devices should be switched off during at least the critical phase of flight on all Nigerian airlines. There is nothing like flight mode any longer. They must be switched off.

“Nigerian airline operators are therefore required to amend their operations manual to reflect this requirement and submit it to the NCAA for approval. We remain alert to future review of this requirement as Aircraft Technological and Safety Enhancement Improved Risk Assessment evolves.

“As always, it remains the responsibility of the crew to communicate this requirement to passengers, and the responsibility of the passengers to comply with crew instructions.”