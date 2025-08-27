NBCC, Moniepoint commit to unlocking access to finance for MSMEs

as MSMEs accessed N1trn in 2yrs

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC and Moniepoint, Inc. have entered into partnership to unlock access to finance, strengthen business capacity, and drive prosperity for Nigeria Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

Speaking at the NBCC and Moniepoint MSME event themed: “Money in Motion: Unlocking Capital, Driving MSME Prosperity”, President/Chairman of Council NBCC, Prince Abimbola Olashore, stated: “At the NBCC our mission has always been to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and the UK. Today’s event demonstrates how that mission extends beyond traditional trade to include knowledge, innovation, and capacity building: vital elements for SME success in a global economy.

“At NBCC, we believe that when small businesses thrive, communities flourish, and nations prosper.

“To our partner, Moniepoint, we extend our deepest appreciation. Your collaboration exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in advancing enterprise. Together, we are charting new paths for inclusive growth by ensuring that SMEs are not left behind in the pursuit of prosperity.

“By empowering entrepreneurs, we are creating jobs, fostering innovation, and building a stronger foundation for sustainable economic growth”.

In his keynote titled: “From Access to Impacts: Unlocking Capital to Power SME Progress”, Senior Vice President, Distribution Network Sales, Moniepoint, Inc., Ezekiel Sanni, said access to capital has improved.

His words: “So, what actually happens when money moves? At Moniepoint, we have seen the result of money in motion, not just capital being present. Over the past two years, we have disbursed over $2 trillion in working capital loan overdrafts and inventory financing to over 68,000 MSMEs across the country.

“Apart from that, we are also involved in powering nearly two million businesses across Nigeria with other products and services that help them to run their business efficiently.”