Navy donates secretariat to KPU

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has commissioned a new Secretariat donated to the Kokori Progress Union (KPU) by the Nigerian Navy under its Quick Impact Project (QIP) scheme.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Dr. Darlington Nnamdi Ijeh, commended the Navy for the gesture, noting that his administration would continue to strengthen ties with security agencies in order to curb crime and promote development.

The project facilitator and chief host, Rear Admiral Monday Kohwo Unurhiere, explained that the Secretariat was executed under the Navy’s Quick Impact Project, launched in the first quarter of 2024 by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. According to him, the initiative is designed to enhance civil-military relations while allowing Rear Admirals to give back to communities of their choice.

“The hierarchy of the Nigerian Navy agreed that undertaking projects which significantly influence grassroots development will enhance collaboration with the civil populace across the country,” he said.

Rear Admiral Unurhiere further stated that he chose the Kokori Progress Union Secretariat as his contribution to his hometown, emphasizing its importance as the umbrella body for the socio-cultural and economic development of Kokori Inland.

“I thank the Chief of Naval Staff for his visionary approval of this project. I must also acknowledge the past and present leadership of KPU, particularly Colonel Wilson O.V. Ijide (rtd) and Okakuro Joseph Aghwute, for their support, as well as Engineer Rotimi Oladokun for his integrity and diligence in executing the construction,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the KPU’s ability to maintain the facility and called on the community to put it to effective use.

Speaking on behalf of the Kokori community, Chairman of the KPU Board of Trustees, Colonel Wilson O.V. Ijide (rtd), expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the Secretariat would enhance the Union’s operations and strengthen its role in the community’s progress.