Gov Alex Otti’s “exit” plan controversy, by Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (OFR), recently got tongues wagging when he, once again, averred that at the end of his tenure he would hand over and disappear from politics. He harped on the need to give the youth a chance to lead, affirming that there are young people who are more intelligent, qualified, and energetic to do better than him. In particular, he vowed not to contest for any other political office, such as going to the Senate, the “retirement home” for ex-governors. More importantly, he assured that he would not be a political godfather.

It is difficult to fault him. It takes a man of exceptional nobility to admit that the young can be better than him, especially when such a person is being celebrated for his leadership accomplishments in just three years. Every good father wants his children to be greater than him. It is morale-lifting for the youth. It encourages them to raise their expectations of the roles they can play in the future. This is important in a country where the old men who have been in power for over forty or fifty years do not want to allow the younger generation a chance to prove their own mettle.

Many concerned Abians wonder aloud what will become of their state after Governor Otti completes his maximum eight-year tenure in 2031. Otti’s statement appears to suggest that he would not choose a successor or even interfere in the processes that will throw up such a person. In my view, that would be totally detrimental to his legacy and the well-being of the state. Abia is coming from a history of criminal-minded, low-life buccaneers converting the state’s treasury and other resources into personal and family estates. Orji Uzor Kalu is still itching to stuff his brother, Mascot, down the throats of Abia people. Also, Chinedu Orji, son of former Governor Theodore Orji, is waiting in the wings to take the slot for Abia Central if we continue the “chop-I-chop” zoning routine. So are Okezie Ikpeazu and his own provincial gang.

These people were in office for eight years each, and they piled up enormous political “war chests” from the Abia people’s till. If Governor Otti fails to create a strong, credible political movement that can continue his legacy of principled, productive leadership, Abia State will be swiftly dragged back to Egypt. This same Abia State that has become the word on every lip since Otti took centre stage will quickly rot again. The refuse heaps will return; so will the worship of the governor and his mother, wife, and children. The unpaid workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions will be back, and so will the debts. I don’t have to remind Abians of their suffering since the state was created in 1991.

Let me say what Abians want from Governor Otti, and what they do not want. If Otti does not want to go to the Senate, he is free not to. In fact, I don’t want him to. He is not a hungry politician. He is a very successful financial professional and astute businessman. He should honourably return to his “first address”. In any case, Alex Otti is not the type to sit in a legislative chamber. He is a visionary and executive person. It is very important for him to set parameters for selecting the best from among his political disciples or other patriotic Abia leaders with proven characters and track records to succeed him. He must mentor people to continue his legacy of good leadership.

When Vice President Kashim Shettima was leaving office as a high-performing, two-term Governor of Borno State in 2019, he told the media that the person he chose as his successor—Professor Babagana Zulum—was “better” than him. Shettima went to the Senate. It was from there that Bola Tinubu picked him as running mate in 2022. Shettima learned from the mistakes of other ex-governors and strictly desisted from playing the godfather with Governor Zulum. In return, Zulum, though a man of combustible temper, has remained loyal to Shettima. This helped Shettima to maintain a united home front to be found suitable to go with President Tinubu for a second term. If Shettima had attempted to play the godfather, Zulum, who is also a favourite of Tinubu, would have brought him down.

What we as Abians don’t want Otti to do is godfatherism. When you sell a goat, release the cord to the buyer and go home. Governors are very powerful. The only ex-governor who succeeded in godfatherism is Tinubu. This is mainly due to the culture his people practice, which is totally different from what we have in the East (South-East and South-South). We are fiercely autonomous-minded. This is a lesson that Nyesom Wike failed to learn when he sponsored Governor Siminalayi Fubara and decided to play Tinubu in Rivers State. If not for Tinubu’s direct involvement in the Rivers crisis, Fubara would have devastated Wike, politically and otherwise. Billions have gone down the drain in the scuffles.

Governor Otti should bear in mind that saving Abia from the forces of darkness has its “during” and “after” components. Saving Abia is one thing. Keeping Abia safe is another. Otti must carry the two together. He should be mindful of the fact that good leadership is a scarce commodity in Nigeria. It is even scarcer in Igboland, where politicians pander to the outside enemies of Igbo progress while oppressing and stealing from their own people at home. Otti has become like the proverbial goldfish which has no hiding place. He can run, but he can no longer hide. He has taken his place in the pantheon of transformational Igbo leaders, such as Dr Akanu Ibiam, Dr Michael Okpara, Chief Sam Mbakwe, and others. So, where will Alex Otti disappear into?