NANS lauds group for education initiatives in IDP camps, others 

….Wants Cinwon’s efforts complemented

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the efforts of a group, Evergreen Initiative, founded by Alli-Bob Cinwon, which set up summer classes and education centres in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps and underserved communities in some parts of the country.

NANS said the effort will help vulnerable children to use the holiday period productively and help bridge whatever educational gap they are experiencing and appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to complement the gesture.

The association also described Cinwon, the founder of Evergreen Initiative, as a compassionate and visionary person ready to help younger ones actualise their dreams.

The student body stated this in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) extends its heartfelt commendation to Evergreen Initiative and its visionary founder, Alli-Bob Cinwon for the bold and impactful strides they are making through their Summer School Empowerment Programme for children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and underserved communities.

“In a time when many of our young citizens face displacement, economic hardship, and limited access to quality education, this initiative shines as a powerful beacon of hope and resilience.

“For the past eight years, Evergreen Initiative has touched lives across eight states, reaching every geopolitical zone in Nigeria. In each community at least 100 children and youths are carefully selected to benefit from a robust and holistic summer programme offering daily meals, academic classes, digital literacy trainings and economic empowerment education via practical skill acquisition that equips them with the tools to dream and build a better future.

“But beyond the classroom, this initiative goes further. It identifies and rewards the best-performing students, providing them with scholarships sustained by a dedicated Scholarship Trust Fund ensuring that their journey toward excellence does not end when the summer does.

This is more than an educational intervention, it is a lifeline and beacon of hope

“NANS recognizes this noble effort as not only thoughtful and visionary, but also strategic and transformative. It directly addresses the critical gaps in education, inclusion, and youth development that continue to challenge our nation.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders, including government agencies, international donors, corporate organizations, philanthropists, and well-meaning Nigerians, to rally behind this initiative. Let us amplify its reach. Let us scale its impact. Let us give more Nigerian children the opportunity to learn, thrive, and lead.

“Alli-Bob Cinwon, the Evergreen Initiative team and partners especially Shebuildslives Foundation, we salute your commitment, compassion, and courage. NANS stands ready to collaborate and support this cause in any way necessary. Together, we can ensure that no stone is left behind, no matter where they come from. Let us build a nation where education is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all.”