NAF raids bandits’ camp in Katsina, rescues 76

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has rescued 76 people, many of them children, after a targeted air strike on a notorious bandit camp in Kankara, Katsina State.

The operation, which took place on Friday evening, targeted the stronghold of a prominent bandit leader known as Babaro, who is believed to have orchestrated a recent deadly attack on Gidan Mantau in Malumfashi.

A press release from the Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said the raid on the Pauwa Hill camp was a precision strike aimed at dismantling Babaro’s network.

The commissioner, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, confirmed that all those abducted from the Gidan Mantau attack were among the 76 people rescued. However, he noted that one child tragically died during the ordeal.

Photos accompanying the press release show a large number of the rescued individuals are young children.

The commissioner praised the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies, stating that the operation was part of a “broader strategy” to eradicate criminal hideouts and restore peace to the state.

Katsina State has been grappling with a surge in banditry, including kidnappings for ransom and deadly raids on rural communities. The state government has pledged its continued support to security forces, including providing logistics and intelligence.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information.