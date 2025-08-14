Massive security deployment for Munya constituency by-election – Niger Police Commissioner

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — The Niger State Police Command has announced a large-scale deployment of personnel and operational assets to ensure peace and security during Saturday’s State House of Assembly by-election in Munya Constituency.

Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, gave the assurance during an inspection of sensitive election materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Minna, alongside the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, members of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), and other security agencies.

Elleman said all tactical units — including the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD-CBRN), Crack Squad, and Tactical Support Team — have been directed to maintain a strong presence in the area before, during, and after the polls.

According to him, security will be provided for all 119 polling units and 11 wards in Munya LGA. Police personnel will be stationed alongside officers from other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at polling stations and collation centres.

He added that security teams will escort both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, as well as electoral officers, while ensuring a safe environment for voters.

The police commissioner urged political parties to abide by the rules, warning those intending to cause disruptions to reconsider. Vehicular movement in Munya will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day, except for accredited electoral officials, observers, emergency workers, and journalists. He stressed that quasi-security outfits would not be allowed to operate during the election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Yushau Garki, also pledged a transparent and fair process, noting that the volatile nature of the area makes strong security arrangements essential.