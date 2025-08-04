LASEPA releases latest air quality index

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency’s (LASEPA) latest Air Quality Index (AQI) shows most areas in the state are currently experiencing air quality levels categorised as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (UfSG).”

The AQI was released by Dr. Babtunde Ajayi, General Manager of LASEPA, on his verified X handle on Monday.

The highest AQI reading was recorded in KOSOFE (LAMATA) with a value of 25, followed by Victoria Island (20), and Igando and UNILAG CRL (both 18).

The AQI indicated that, although these levels were not immediately hazardous to the general population, they could potentially affect individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children.

Other locations showing elevated AQI levels include Moloney Street, Akodo, Lagos Island, and Mushin, each recording values of 16, placing them within the same UfSG category.

However, two locations – Egbeda (11) and NiMET, Oshodi (10) – recorded “Good” air quality, posing little or no risk to the general population.

Vanguard News