Lagos task force seizes 668 motorcycles in one week

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) reports that it has impounded 668 commercial motorcycles, commonly known as ‘okada’, in a single week.

Chairman of the unit, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement issued by the unit’s spokesperson, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Sunday in Lagos.

He stated that the task force conducted a routine week-long enforcement exercise aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions on okada operations across the state.

Akerele explained that the seizures were part of efforts to rid Lagos of recalcitrant motorcyclists who continue to defy the ban on restricted routes and highways.

The operation, which began on Monday, covered Ishaga, Balogun Bus Stop in Iju-Ishaga Road, Ijegun Roundabout, Iyana-Iba, Iyana-Ishasi, Igbo-Elerin, and Iyana-School.

Other locations included the Volkswagen Bus Stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Kola Bus Stop on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, and adjoining restricted routes in the area.

“These areas were flagged after complaints and distress calls about persistent okada use by hoodlums, pickpockets, and suspected criminals, especially during late-night robberies,” Akerele stated.

He noted that this disturbing trend represented a new crime wave that demanded urgent and holistic action to safeguard residents.

According to him, there was resistance at some points, including a mob attack at Kola Bus Stop, where hoodlums and okada riders attempted to obstruct officials.

“They were, however, dispersed with minimal force, and no injuries were recorded. Seven suspects were arrested, and order was restored to all locations,” he said.

The chairman warned stubborn okada operators to stay away from highways and restricted routes and to comply with traffic laws and safety regulations in Lagos.

“Recalcitrant violators must desist or face the full weight of the law. The agency remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state,” he warned.

He said the exercise formed part of a wider clean-up strategy designed to eliminate criminal activity and protect law-abiding residents and businesses in the state.

Akerele added that all confiscated motorcycles would be forfeited through the court and crushed by the government, in line with existing laws.

He emphasised that the agency remained resolute in its mission to secure safer highways and ensure a safer Lagos for all.

