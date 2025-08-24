Lagos Assembly backs annual Isese day celebration

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution recognising August 20 as an annual day for the celebration of Isese Day, following a plenary session which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday, August 21.

The decision was anchored on Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Moving the motion, Mr. Bonu Solomon, representing Badagry Constituency I who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, described Isese Day as a cultural and religious festival that honours and preserves the traditional heritage of the Yoruba people, while also fostering unity and promoting cultural tourism.

According to him, “Isese Day is not just a celebration, but a reaffirmation of our identity and indigenous values. It is a way of promoting culture, unity, and development among our people.”

The lawmakers further emphasized the importance of involving children and youths in the annual activities to ensure continuity and the survival of Yoruba culture in the face of modernization and globalization.

The Assembly commended Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for officially designating August 20 as Isese Day, and urged local governments to facilitate community-based events while ensuring adequate security and logistics for the celebrations.

The Speaker congratulated traditional religion practitioners, cultural leaders, and custodians on the successful hosting of the 2025 edition of the celebration, assuring them of the Assembly’s continued support for the preservation and promotion of Yoruba heritage.

The House however directed the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. (Mrs) Toke Benson-Awoyinka, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, to intensify efforts in promoting public awareness and sensitization on the significance of Isese Day.