Labour Party condemns Saturday’s by-elections, raises concerns over 2027 polls

By John Alechenu | Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed deep concern over the conduct of Saturday’s by-elections held across 16 states, describing the exercise as a significant setback to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

In a statement issued by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, the party alleged irregularities including vote-buying, electoral violence, and lack of transparency in the process.

According to the LP, the by-elections — conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) — fell short of acceptable democratic standards.

“What transpired across Nigeria in the name of by-elections amounted to a mockery of democracy. From Kaduna to Anambra, Ogun to Oyo and Kano, reports indicated incidents of vote-buying, voter intimidation, and logistical lapses,” the statement read.

The party called for urgent reforms and improved oversight in the electoral process, warning that failure to act may impact the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

“If INEC cannot conduct limited off-season elections with transparency and credibility, it raises serious concerns about its ability to manage a nationwide general election in 2027,” the party stated.

The LP urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive steps to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and processes.

“The credibility of our electoral system is fundamental to the stability of our democracy. It is imperative that the government addresses growing public concern about electoral transparency and security,” the party concluded.

While INEC is yet to formally respond to the allegations, the commission had earlier described the by-elections as largely peaceful and successful, despite isolated incidents reported in some polling units.