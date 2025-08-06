Kwam 1’s airport drama: FAAN accuses fuji star of alcohol violation

Kwam1

By Nnasom David

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has clarified the circumstances surrounding the recent airport altercation involving Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident, which disrupted the boarding of a Lagos-bound ValueJet flight (VK 201) on August 5, has drawn public attention and prompted separate investigations by aviation authorities.

According to a statement by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the issue stemmed from the musician’s attempt to board the flight with an unidentified liquid, later confirmed to be alcohol.

“The passenger tried to board with alcohol. He was warned repeatedly, in line with international aviation security regulations, but declined to comply,” Orah stated.

FAAN explained that the attempt violated the National Civil Aviation Security Programme, NCASP, and international aviation rules under ICAO Annex 17, which prohibit passengers from carrying liquids exceeding 100ml through security checkpoints, except for declared and medically necessary items.

“Despite this, the passenger resisted. When asked to step aside for clarification, he refused and proceeded to spill the liquid—identified as alcohol—on the officer. The flight captain intervened but also faced resistance,” FAAN said.

The aircraft doors were eventually closed, but the passenger allegedly moved to the front of the plane and refused to leave the area until Aviation Security, AVSEC, officers escorted him away. He was later released after a preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has also confirmed it is reviewing the matter. The agency earlier suspended the flight’s pilot and co-pilot for a “serious breach of aviation safety,” citing failure to adhere to pre-departure clearance protocols.

FAAN emphasized its commitment to passenger safety and operational integrity, stressing that “no individual, regardless of status, will be allowed to compromise aviation safety standards.”

The incident remains under investigation, with FAAN assuring the public that any parties found culpable will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Kwara, Niger communities happy over DSS’ speculated capture of wanted leader of Mahmuda terror group

Residents of communities in Kwara and Niger states bordering Benin Republic are silently jubilating following the rumoured disappeance of Abubakar Mahmuda, leader of Mahmuda, currently the most feared terror group in Nigeria.

According to some villagers in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, whose communities have suffered the most attacks at the hands of Mahmuda terrorists, the Mahmuda leader was believed to have disappeared at the weekend.

The villagers confirmed that none of Mahmuda’s commanders have been able to explain his sudden and embarrassing disappeance.

However, speculation is rife among the villagers that the Department of State Services, DSS, may have covertly trailed and captured Mahmuda as he visited one of his numerous witchdoctors.

After capturing Mahmuda alive, claimed the villagers, the DSS officers moved him to a secret location. This, they said, explains Mahmuda’s puzzling disappearance which has thrown his camp into disarray.

Typically, the new DSS leadership, which has consistently pledged to return the Service to covertness, has kept sealed lips on Mahmuda’s whereabouts.

A local chief in one Baruten village, speaking in Hausa, said the villagers believed that only the DSS had the capacity to capture Mahmuda in such manner.

In his translated word, he said: “We are happy with what the DSS has done for us and with such covertness. These terrorists have been a source of headache in our communities. We are thankful to President Bola Tinubu for responding to our cries for help.”

On his part, leader of a famous cattle market in the area, also speaking in Hausa, expressed the hope that Mahmuda’s speculated capture by the DSS would restore peace to the traumatized villagers.

Mahmuda, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, is believed to have links with terror groups in Mali and Niger Republic.

It migrated to Niger State over five years ago after dislodging guards at the Kainji Lake National Park, KLNP, an area with a land mass of more than 5,300 square kilometres, more than the size of Anambra State.