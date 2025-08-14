KWAM-1, Comfort Bob: Lawyers, aviation experts blast FG

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

By Henry Ojelu, Gabriel Ewepu & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — Shock, indignation yesterday greeted the Federal Government’s release of Comfort Bob, the Ibom Air passenger who caused a stir at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos on Sunday, from Kirikiri Prison and the reduction of the six-month ‘no fly’ ban placed on fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, aka Kwam-1, to one month, for disrupting a ValueJet flight at Abuja airport about a week ago.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, had earlier yesterday, announced the release of the Ibom Air passenger and cutting of the ‘no fly’ ban on Kwam-1.

But lawyers, including human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, aviation stakeholders and civil society groups, disagreed with the minister, saying government has no right to do what it did without following due process.

The aviation stakeholders were particularly aghast that the minister usurped the functions of the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, in making his declaration

Meanwhile, an Ikeja Magistrate’s court sitting in Ogba, Lagos, yesterday discharged Comfort Bob, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.

Presiding magistrate, Olanrewaju Salami, struck out the five-count charge against her after the Police formally withdrew the case.

The charges had alleged that Comfort Bob disrupted the peace on board the flight, assaulted a crew member, and conducted herself in a manner capable of breaching public order. She had pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

However, during yesterday’s proceedings, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Ishola, informed the court that the complainant and the airline are no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

He applied for a withdrawal of the case, citing instructions from Police authorities.

Following the application, Magistrate Salami granted the request and ordered Comfort Bob’s discharge.

Comfort Bob breaks silence after release from prison

Breaking her silence on her Instagram Handle @ soft_commy, shortly after discharge, Comfort wrote:

“Thank you so much for all the prayers, love and support. I’ve been released from prison but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated.

“I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give out my own version of the event.

Thank you so much my lovely friends and supporters. I appreciate you all from the bottom of my heart.

God bless you all.’’

Announcing Comfort’s release in a statement earlier, Keyamo said: “In the last 48 hours, I have been in consultation with critical stakeholders in the Aviation Sector and those involved in the unfortunate incidents regarding the unruly behaviours of certain individuals at our airports of recent.

“Though regrettable, we think valuable lessons have been learnt by all sides to these incidents and airport security protocol, especially, have been well highlighted for the travelling public. If nothing at all, the episodes have undoubtedly helped raise public awareness about appropriate conduct within the aviation space.

“As highlighted in my previous statements on the last two incidents, clear wrongs were committed by both the offending passengers and staff of the airlines involved from all the evidence available to us and those available to the public. It is clear that all the actors involved cannot continue to highlight the injury or injustice done to them without acknowledging their own equal culpability.

“Therefore, after reviewing the entire incidents, including appeals made by well-meaning individuals and remorse shown by the actors, the following decisions have been reached:

The case of Ibom Airline and Ms. Comfort Emmanson (Bob)

(a) In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, the 10th of August, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the complaint against her today. When the Police took her statement in presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.

“(b) Subsequent to the withdrawal of the complaint by the complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the Police Prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week.

“(c) I have also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and have appealed to them to lift the life-time flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed. The details of the resolution will be made public by the AON subsequently.

The case of ValueJet and Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam-1)

(d) In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

“(e) Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the Police.

“(f) In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of ValueJet, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA.

Airline operators, aviation and other govt agencies

(di)’’I have directed all relevant Aviation agencies in collaboration with other complementary agencies outside aviation to immediately begin a retreat next week to properly retrain and prepare our Aviation security personnel on how to deal with errant and disruptive passengers and how to de-escalate potentially explosive situations. The retreat will be fully covered by the press with the opportunity to ask all the relevant questions.

“The Airlines will also have their own session when the conduct and attitude of their staff towards members of the travelling public will be in full focus.

“These above decisions were taken by government and airline operators purely on compassionate grounds as government will never pander to base sentiments, politically-motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws are involved.

“We are also sending a clear message that we take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously and we have decided to draw a line after these clemencies.”

FG’s lost moral right to prosecute unruly passengers — Falana

Disagreeing with the Federal Government, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, said in a statement:

“The office of the Inspector-General of Police has commenced investigation into the serious criminal allegations levelled against Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM-1 over his recent conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

‘’One of the allegations being investigated is that the suspect opened his flask and poured its contents on a pilot, a security officer, and some passengers.

“Without allowing the Police to conclude the investigation and possibly file charges against the suspect, the Federal Government has hastily accepted his apology and granted him pardon. As if that is not enough, the Federal Government has announced plans to engage the suspect as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol after the recent controversy.

“It is doubtful if the Federal Government has considered the full implications of the handling of the case of KWAM-1. By this hypothetical action, the Federal Government has lost its moral right to arrest and prosecute any passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports.

“For instance, the Federal Government decided to withdraw the charges filed against Ms. Comfort Emmanson in the Magistrate Court, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight because of the refusal to charge KWAM-1 with appropriate criminal offences.

“Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the federal government will, henceforth, be accused of subjecting any unruly passenger to discriminatory treatment on the ground that KWAM-1 was ‘pardoned’ without any criminal trial whatsoever.’’

Compassion can’t replace accountability in aviation — Ufeli

Reacting in a similar manner, legal practitioner and Executive Director of the Cadrell Advocacy Centre, Evans Ufeli, argued that while compassion is laudable, it must not come at the expense of aviation safety and accountability.

He faulted the minister’s assertion that both passengers and airline staff bore equal blame in incidents of unruly behaviour, stressing that such disruptions were not minor disputes but serious breaches of safety protocols that protect passengers and crew.

According to Ufeli, excusing offenders on grounds of “remorse” risked encouraging impunity, undermining the strict standards that govern the aviation sector.

“If we do not maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly behaviour, we risk creating a culture where passengers believe they can act recklessly without consequences,” he warned.

The lawyer also questioned the logic of appointing KWAM 1 as an ambassador for proper airport conduct so soon after penalising him for disrupting a flight.

He described the move as contradictory and potentially damaging to public trust in aviation governance.

It’s simply double standards —Global Rights

On his part, Executive Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Bayeiwu said: “The government’s double standards of those above and beneath the law were very manifest in their handling of the two incidents.

“The more grievous incident of physically trying to obstruct an airplane on the tarmac and attempting to carry alcohol on a commercial flight was met with a slap on the wrist and punishment for the crew because KWAM-1 is a politically connected person, while Comfort Bob did not only suffer the indignity of being violent stripped by the crew of Ibom Air, she also found herself instantly thrown into Kirikiri for the alleged crime of not switching her phone off promptly.

‘’Where is the equality before the law that our constitution stipulates? The U-turn by the ministry of aviation to reduce the ban and subsequent discharge by Ibom Air, was only a face-saving response to the outcry by active citizens on social media, and does not reduce the damage inflicted on Ms. Bob. Punitive measures ought to be taken against the crew of Ibom Air who stripped her naked and mistreated her. They were also quick to video her nakedness and share on social media – whatever happened to her right to dignity? Why is she being ‘forgiven’, rather than protected and avenged by the law?

FG showing one is above the law – Adeyanju

Also, activist, Deji Adeyanju said: “They are not ready to apply rule of law, with regards to the aviation sector. There appears to have been a deliberate attempt to make Kwam-1 not face the law. That is the reason they have now withdrawn the charge against them.

‘’Then there is the lady who had allegedly slapped the flight attendant and allegedly used a fire extinguisher to attack passengers on board. These are clear violations of aviation laws which should have been prosecuted.’’

Keyamo under fire, accused of interfering with NCAA affairs

Aviation industry analysts were more strident in their condemnation of the development, insisting that the actions of KWAM-1 and Comfort Bob contravened provisions of NCAA regulations.

According to Part 17.89 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Regulations, known as Nig. CARs 2023, “any passenger who becomes unruly at the airport terminal or on board an aircraft commits an offence.

“17.89.1.2. the word ‘unruly’ as used in this section refers to but is not limited to, the following acts: (b) Use of mobile phones and/or other communication/electronics gadgets on board an aircraft without the approval of the aircraft commander; (c)fighting or other disorderly conduct on board an aircraft or at the terminal building; (d) Any conduct/act constituting a nuisance to other passengers; (e) Disobedience of lawful instructions issued by the aircraft commander, flight crew, cabin attendants, check-in staff and/or security screening staff; (f) Any conduct that endangers or is likely to endanger the safety of flight operations.

“17.89.1.3. Where any passenger becomes unruly on board an aircraft or at the terminal building, the aircraft commander or airport authority shall take necessary measures including restraint where necessary: (a) to protect the safety of the aircraft, terminal building or of persons or property therein; or (b) to maintain good order and discipline on board or at the terminal building; and to enable him deliver such person to competent authorities.”

Against this background, industry analysts told Vanguard that the minister’s move was not only shameful but damaging to the country’s reputation.

They argued that the minister’s action showed that Nigeria is not following the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and International Air Transport Association, IATA.

While ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations, UN, that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth, IATA is a global trade association of airlines that set standards for safety, security, efficiency and represents airline interests worldwide.

Shameful and disgraceful —Aviation experts

Speaking to Vanguard, CEO of Centurion Security and Safety Consults, Group Captain John Ojikutu, retd, said: “Everything everybody has done outside the NCAA is very wrong and shameful. They have put this country in disgrace. ‘’There is a responsible aviation authority. When I say responsible, it is a designated agency responsible for civil aviation. There is an Act in this country that gives power to the authority on oversight and enforcement of regulations, especially security.

“Aviation security is a function of national security. Government should wait for those people in aviation responsible for security and those people in national security to advise him on the actions to take. He did not wait for that. I see it as a kind of interference. It is a very serious one.

“With what has happened today (yesterday), we need to sit down and review what is happening with the management of Nigerian civil aviation or with the management of the Ministry of Aviation.

“The ministry ought to model the transportation system of this country in the same way we have the railway and maritime. What we have done in this country that is not done anywhere that I know is to break the ministry of transportation because of political interests, and that is part of the things causing this issue now.

‘’They did not only break the ministry, they made the minister the responsible authority in aviation agencies created by a legislative act.

“This is the problem we have. ICAO and IATA are looking at us. When they come here for an audit, the minister and the President will not be there to answer the questions; it is the Director-General of the NCAA that will answer the questions.

“Whatever we are doing is not just because of Nigeria, but also because of other members of the international community. Everything we do today concerns the agreements and obligations we have signed with other countries. “

Keyamo overruled everybody —Jonathan, ex-Nigeria Airways MD

Sharing his thoughts with Vanguard, former Managing Director of defunct Nigerian Airways, Mr Jonathan Ibrahim, said: “On compassionate grounds, the minister is right. But we are in a country where we do not follow rules and order.

‘’If I were to be the minister, and considering the way things are going in the country, I would have asked the appropriate agency to issue the relevant punishment in this situation.

“But he overruled everybody. In a country where discipline should be instilled, it is not proper for us to continue to forgive people on compassionate grounds. The country is not running on law and order. The minister is assuming everybody’s position, including NCAA and FAAN.

“The accusation against him is that he keeps interfering with the parastatals and does not allow them to do their work. That is a standard in Nigeria. The minister runs the parastatals and his ministry, which is wrong.

‘’We have to start doing the right thing.

“The international community will not take us seriously. We are not following the rules of ICAO and IATA. We are doing it in a Nigerian way, and we will not be respected for that.”

Why FG named KWAM 1 aviation security ambassador — Keyamo

Meanwhile, explaining why the Federal Government named Kwam1 aviation security ambassador on his official X handle later yesterday, Keyamo said: “For further clarification, it is common practice all over the world that a repentant offender is made to preach publicly against the exact conduct from which he has repented. It is akin to community service. It is not paid for, and it is a voluntary service.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some would assume that once you hear the word ‘ambassador’, it is a big position that comes with the perquisites of office. No, it is not. It is free. It is not the first time it has happened in Nigeria, and it will not be the last. Examples abound of such roles given to repentant persons by previous governments in Nigeria.”

He disclosed that the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, was also looking at the option of using Comfort Bob, who has also shown remorse, as their own ambassador for good passenger conduct.

“Whilst the aviation agencies are considering using KWAM 1 for such a role, in my discussion last night with the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, they are also looking at the option of using Ms. Comfort Bob, who has also showed remorse, as their own ambassador for good passenger conduct.

Vanguard News Nigeria