FG orders withdrawal of case against Ibom Air passenger, reduces KWAM 1’s ban

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

By Dickson Omobola

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced that Ibom Air has withdrawn its case against Comfort Emmanson, paving the way for her release from detention.

Keyamo also disclosed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will cut the one-year flight ban placed on Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, to one month. The decision follows consultations with key stakeholders in the aviation sector over recent incidents involving unruly behaviour at airports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the minister said the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had agreed to lift the lifetime flying ban earlier imposed on Emmanson, while the NCAA will restore the licenses of pilots involved in the KWAM 1 case after they complete a month-long suspension and mandatory professional reappraisal.

According to Keyamo, Emmanson, who was arrested after an incident aboard an Ibom Air flight on August 10, 2025, showed “great remorse” during police questioning in the presence of her lawyer. He said the withdrawal of Ibom Air’s complaint would allow the police to complete the process for her release from Kirikiri Prison this week.

It partly reads: “Subsequent to the withdrawal of the complaint by the Complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the Police Prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week.

“I have also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and have appealed to them to lift the life-time flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed. The details of the resolution will be made public by the AON subsequently.”

On KWAM 1’s case, the minister said the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) would work with the musician to promote airport security awareness. The NCAA has also agreed to withdraw its criminal complaint against him.

“In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward,” the statement reads.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the Police.

“In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of VALUEJET, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA.”

Keyamo stressed that both passengers and airline staff bore responsibility for the incidents. “It is clear that all the actors involved cannot continue to highlight the injury or injustice done to them without acknowledging their own equal culpability.”

The minister added that aviation and complementary security agencies would hold a retreat next week to train personnel on de-escalating conflicts with disruptive passengers, while airlines would review staff conduct towards travellers.

“These decisions were taken on compassionate grounds. We take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously and have decided to draw a line after these clemencies,” Keyamo added.