Kaduna Govt begins 200,000 metres drainage desilting to curb flooding

The Kaduna State Government commenced desilting of 200,000 metres of drainage on Thursday to tackle flooding across the state.

Mr Abubakar Buba, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, stated this while flagging off “Dredging and expansion of River Kaduna and desilting of drainages” in Kaduna.

Represented by Mrs. Linda Yakubu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Commissioner said that the exercise, supported by the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), would cover Kaduna, Zaria, and Kafanchan.

“Last year we cleared 160,000 metres of drainages. This year, we increased it to 200,000 metres to expand coverage and protect more communities,” he said.

Buba explained that Sabon Tasha was chosen for the flag-off due to flash floods recorded in the area.

“The government has provided the drainage, but citizens must keep it free from refuse to allow water flow.

“Dumping refuse at median separators is an eyesore and exposes residents to disease outbreaks,” he added.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ikramat Umar, Assistant Chief, Disaster Reduction Unit, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that disaster management requires collective responsibility.

“Government has shown commitment; residents must stop dumping waste into drainages,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs. Rahama Suleiman, Head of Environment, Climate, and Energy at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), commended the state government for the initiative.

“We are also sensitising communities across the state on the dangers of dumping refuse in waterways and the need to keep drainages clean,” she said.

On his part, Michael Augustin, Coordinator of Concerned Sabon Tasha Youth, pledged support for the exercise.

“We will work with the government taskforce to stop traders from turning road dividers into refuse dumps,” he said.

