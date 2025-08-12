Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan

Grealish

By Emmanuel Okogba

Everton have confirmed the loan signing of England international Jack Grealish from Manchester City for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt at Goodison Park, following in the footsteps of Everton legends Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.

Grealish, who arrives with an impressive haul of honours including three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup, becomes David Moyes’ sixth addition of the summer after Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Speaking to evertontv, Grealish said: “I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place I wanted to go. The messages from fans have been unbelievable, and I hope I can repay their love and support.”

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Grealish made his senior debut at 18 before guiding his boyhood club back to the Premier League in 2019. He joined City in 2021 for a British-record fee and has since earned 39 England caps, featuring in the Euro 2020 final alongside Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Manager David Moyes hailed the signing: “We’re getting Jack at a good time. He’s experienced, understands the Premier League, and has the ambition to get back into the England squad. Hopefully, we can help him achieve that.”