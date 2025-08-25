Investor confidence soars as WealthBridge secures double rating boost

By Tunde Oso

WealthBridge Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of WealthBridge Financial Services (Holdings) Limited, has received upgraded investment ratings from Nigeria’s leading credit agencies, Agusto & Co. and DataPro Limited, underscoring its growing market leadership, operational strength, and investor confidence.

DataPro, a SEC-licensed credit rating agency, upgraded the company’s Long-Term Investment Rating from BBB to BBB+, citing its “stable management team, good liquidity, and very good capitalization.” Similarly, Agusto & Co. upgraded WealthBridge’s rating from BBB- to BBB, commending its “experienced decision-making committee, documented risk management practices, and improved organisational structure.”

The dual upgrade reflects WealthBridge Asset Management’s strong financial position, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to delivering value through tailored investment solutions for institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

Speaking on the milestone, Ahmed Adekunle Lawal, Group Chief Executive Officer of WealthBridge Financial Services Holdings, said:

“These independent ratings affirm our commitment to building a credible, resilient, and forward-thinking financial services group”.