Igboho applauds Southwest monarchs for support amid security challenges

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has expressed gratitude to traditional rulers in the Southwest for their support and solidarity following the invasion of his Soka residence in Ibadan by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on July 1, 2021.

Igboho gave the commendation during a visit to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, at his palace in Owo, accompanied by a large crowd of supporters.

He recalled that the raid, which led to the deaths of two people and the arrest of 13 of his aides, highlighted the rising wave of violence in the region.

According to him, the encouragement and counsel he received from traditional rulers helped him and many farmers withstand repeated attacks linked to insecurity, which had resulted in loss of lives and livelihoods.

“The wise counsel and solidarity of our monarchs gave us strength and hope in very difficult times,” Igboho said.

In his response, Oba Ogunoye urged Igboho and his followers to remain law-abiding despite the challenges. He described the activist as a symbol of resilience for the present and future generations, encouraging him not to be discouraged by tribulations.

The monarch assured Igboho of continued support and called for greater cooperation among Southwest communities, stressing that peace and security were essential foundations for sustainable development.