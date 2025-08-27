Group lauds Mbah, says Enugu’s devt plan on track

Gov Mbah

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Enugu Global Network (EGN), a socio-political group of eminent professionals, has commended Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah for effectively implementing Enugu State’s development master plan.

In a statement jointly signed by Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, President of EGN, and Hon. Malachy Okey Onyechi, Secretary of the group, the body highlighted the governor’s strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism, describing them as efforts aimed at restoring the state’s socio-economic standing.

The group acknowledged the administration’s focus on potable water provision, education sector reforms, and the launch of the Smart Schools initiative, while also noting progress in healthcare, skill acquisition programmes, and veterinary medicine.

“We have seen a man who is in a hurry to redefine governance and rekindle the former glory of Enugu State. By adopting Tomorrow is Here as the mantra of his administration, the governor has restored hope and confidence,” the group stated.

EGN observed that the ongoing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Enugu reflected the state’s growing appeal as a hub for socio-economic activities. It further cited the hosting of national and international conferences as additional evidence of the state’s progress.

The group listed landmark projects including the International Conference Centre, the remodelled Presidential Hotel, Enugu Air, and the introduction of CNG-powered commuter buses, describing them as initiatives to strengthen tourism and revenue generation.

“The ease-of-doing-business reforms, particularly the automated land registry and e-tax payment model, are steps in the right direction toward sustainable growth,” EGN added.

While commending the governor’s achievements, the group urged him to sustain the momentum as he moves into the second half of his first tenure.