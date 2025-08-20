Group cautions against deploying soldiers for Zamfara bye-election

Political advocacy group Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria has expressed reservations over the planned deployment of soldiers to Zamfara State for Thursday’s bye-election, saying it could send the wrong signal about the electoral process.

In a statement signed by Aminu Muktar from Katsina State, the group appealed to the Chief of Army Staff to reconsider the decision, stressing that elections should remain a civil exercise led by constitutionally mandated agencies such as INEC, the police, and other civil security bodies.

“Election is a civil matter and not war. We need our soldiers focusing on security operations in communities where farmers, traders, and students are facing insecurity,” the group said.

It noted that Nigeria continues to face security challenges in various regions and emphasised the importance of prioritising the military’s core responsibility of national defence.

The group urged the Federal Government to strengthen civil institutions to handle election duties, adding that the success of Nigeria’s democracy depends on credible elections managed by appropriate agencies.

The Zamfara bye-election has drawn attention from various civil society organisations, many of whom have equally highlighted the need to ensure elections remain peaceful and civilian-led.