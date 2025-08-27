Greed, selfishness are Nigeria’s major problems – PFN

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS— The Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has identified greed, selfishness, and lack of consideration for others as the root causes of corruption, describing the vice as the greatest obstacle to Nigeria’s development.

The Christian body, while acknowledging that the country’s problems are multifaceted, said both leaders and citizens share responsibility for the nation’s current challenges.

Speaking at a press briefing to review the fellowship’s activities and achievements in the past year, as well as outline future plans, the Lagos PFN Chairman, Pastor Yemi Davids, alongside his executive team, urged Nigerians to support anti-corruption agencies and embrace values that promote collective progress.

“Fighting corruption starts with every one of us,” Pastor Davids said. “What are we doing in our small communities? Some of the things we blame government for are actions taken by ordinary citizens. We need a cultural shift from self-centredness to becoming a blessing to others.”

He also called on ministers of the gospel to “balance the content of their messages” to inspire moral transformation, stressing that the pulpit remains a powerful platform for shaping values.

“National development, infrastructure, and security are not about religion or ethnicity,” he said. “We must do away with the things that divide us; we are all Nigerians. It is not a one-year task, but we must start somewhere.”

Highlighting the chapter’s achievements, Pastor Davids said PFN Lagos had restructured its leadership by inaugurating chairpersons across all 21 provinces in the state. This, he noted, enhanced grassroots mobilization and operational efficiency.

In evangelism, the chapter launched the “GO Outreach Evangelism” campaign, which simultaneously reached over one million people across the 21 provinces—an initiative PFN Lagos described as a landmark success in urban missions.

Beyond spiritual engagements, PFN Lagos also demonstrated strong social responsibility. Through partnerships with NGOs such as SESOR and Acts of Mercy, the fellowship raised over ₦42 million in aid for the Benue Relief Campaign, providing critical support to displaced persons.

The PFN Women’s Wing, led by Apostle Josephine Femi-Asiwaju, also held a major conference tagged “Awakening to God’s Divine Purpose,” which emphasized the role of women in ministry and society through mentorship and empowerment.

The chapter announced plans for a State Physical Executive Council Meeting to review operations, celebrate its one-year inauguration anniversary, and mobilize for PFN’s 40th national anniversary—an event expected to highlight the fellowship’s legacy of faith and leadership nationwide.