‘GHE GHE UNIVERSITY’: Coalition urges NUC to crack down on social media ‘universities’

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

A coalition of academics, students, alumni, and concerned citizens has issued a strong protest urging the National Universities Commission, NUC, to take immediate regulatory action against social media comedians and content creators who misappropriate the term “university.”

In a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary and Board of the NUC, the coalition decried the rise of parody institutions like “Geh Geh University” and “Blessing CEO University,” stating that such usage is not harmless entertainment , but a threat to the integrity and value of Nigerian higher education.

According to Dr. Charles Ekeh, spokesperson for the Coalition for Protection of Academic Integrity in Nigeria, “the term ‘university’ is a legally protected designation earned through rigorous accreditation. Allowing comedians to adopt this title dilutes its meaning and disrespects the years of dedication and excellence behind genuine academic institutions.”

He said the use of “university” by social media personalities undermines the academic standards and respect earned by real institutions accredited by the NUC. It also stressed that the NUC Act clearly prohibits any institution from using the word “university” without express approval, warning that inaction against the parody entities undermines regulatory authority.

Ekeh further warned that while some audience members appreciate the comedy, vulnerable and uninformed individuals may be misled into believing these parodies offer legitimate courses or certificates, opening the door to scams.

He added that genuine Nigerian universities are vital to national development and global competitiveness, saying that equating them with comedic pages erodes their standing both locally and internationally.

According to him coalition, allowing such misuse sets a dangerous precedent, as fraudulent degree mills may exploit the “comedy” label, complicating ongoing efforts to combat degree racketeering in Nigeria.

He further outlined specific demands, including a public condemnation by the NUC of unauthorised usage of the term “University,” the issuance of cease-and-desist orders to offending social media accounts, collaboration with the National Communication Commission and social media platforms to enforce compliance, and the launch of a public education campaign to help Nigerians distinguish accredited institutions.

Ekeh emphasised that the protest is not aimed at curbing creativity or humour but at protecting the sanctity of the educational system. “Defending our academic institutions’ integrity is not a joke,” he stated.