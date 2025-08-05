Flooding: Lagos Govt tells Lekki, Ikorodu, Ajegunle residents to ‘move now’

The Lagos State Government has issued a fresh warning to residents living in low-lying areas across Lekki, Ikorodu, and Ajegunle to relocate immediately to higher ground, as more flooding is expected due to intensified rainfall this season.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, advised vulnerable communities to act now to avoid avoidable disasters as the rains intensify.

“Those around the Ajilete axis of Lagos, that’s Ajegunle, they have to move,” Wahab said. “Those around the coastline of Ikorodu; Majidun, have to move. Some areas around the Lekki corridor too — not all.”

Wahab specifically mentioned Isheri in the OPIC area as another flood-prone location where residents should be on high alert. He reassured residents in some other parts of Lagos such as Epe, Mushin, and Ikeja, which he described as generally safe.

The warning comes after parts of the state were severely flooded on Monday following marathon rainfall that began Sunday night and continued through the next day. Viral videos showed submerged homes, vehicles, and completely waterlogged streets, bringing commercial activities in Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub to a halt.

Wahab said the current environmental crisis was not unexpected. He cited predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which warned that Lagos will experience heavier rainfall this year than in 2023.

“For those who stay in the lowland of Lagos, they have to move to the upland pending when the rain recedes,” he said.

He explained that as a coastal city, Lagos is naturally vulnerable to climate change impacts, particularly flash flooding, but assured the public that the government is taking proactive steps to mitigate the effects.

“Lagos will be exposed to the vagaries of climate change, and that means Lagos will have flash flooding,” Wahab said. “But as a state, we have to provide resilient infrastructure, and we have to tell our people to be responsible.”

He added that the state government has been actively clearing drainage channels and expanding flood paths to help manage water flow during storms.

“We won’t tell Lagosians lies,” he said. “If nature takes its course, what we can do is to mitigate its impact.”

While urging calm, Wahab stressed that citizens must act responsibly by following official guidance and relocating from at-risk areas where possible.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property but noted that community cooperation is essential.

Vanguard News