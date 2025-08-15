FIRS extends deadline for transition to e-invoicing by 3mths

By Babajide Komolafe

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has extended by three months the deadline for firms to onboard and transit to the National E-Invoicing Solution.

Chief of Staff to FIRS’ Executive Chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, disclosed this in Lagos at a 2-Day E-Invoice Post Go-Live workshop.

Koleosho who was represented by Director, Change Management at FIRS, Emmanuel Eze, said the agency has made significant progress since the E-Invoicing Solution for Large Taxpayers officially went live on 1st August, 2025, adding that the extension is not intended as an opportunity for delay, but rather as a crucial chance for all stakeholders to complete integration, test transmissions, and resolve any system readiness issues well ahead of enforcement.

“The E-Invoicing Solution for Large Taxpayers officially went live on 1st August 2025, marking a significant milestone in modernising tax administration in Nigeria. Since its launch, FIRS has reported that over 1,000 Large Taxpayers have been successfully onboarded, representing approximately 20% of their target group.

“Notable pioneering organisations such as MTN Nigeria, Huawei Nigeria, and IHS Nigeria have already commenced live invoice transmissions. Furthermore, 16 Service Providers have been certified to act as both System Integrators and Access Point Providers within the ecosystem, playing a critical role in supporting adoption,” he stated.

Koleosho, assured that, “FIRS is committed to supporting taxpayers through this extended period by offering technical helpdesk services, organising sector-specific engagement sessions, and fostering collaboration with designated service providers to expedite integration timelines. The success of this initiative is seen as dependent on the mutual trust and cooperation among the FIRS, taxpayers, consultants, and technology partners.”

Also speaking at the workshop, Project Manager, E-Invoice, Mr Mohammed Bawa, said that companies are expected to complete onboarding by November 1st to begin integration and transmission.

“The onboarding process is crucial for tracking progress in integration and transmission. The estimated time for integration completion is between two to twelve weeks, depending on complexity,” he added.