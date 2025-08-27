Firms partner for smartphone protection

Nigerian smartphone users may soon have access to a new protection service as Mona Technologies Ltd finalizes plans to launch its latest product, Mona Protect.

The service, designed for high-end devices such as Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, and Google Pixel phones, offers subscribers an annual plan covering accidental damage and sudden breakdowns. Repairs will be handled by certified partners across the country, ensuring accessibility for customers who rely heavily on their devices.

For many Nigerians, smartphones have become vital tools for work, learning, and financial transactions. Yet the high cost of repairs continues to be a challenge. A single screen replacement or water damage repair can exceed ₦200,000, leaving many households struggling with unplanned expenses.

“Smartphones are no longer just communication tools, they are lifelines,” said technology analyst Ibrahim Salisu. “When they fail, the disruption can affect productivity, income, and even access to essential services. A protection plan that reduces uncertainty is likely to gain attention.”

Mona Protect enters a market where insurance and device protection schemes already exist, but industry experts note that many of them are restrictive. Some cover only specific types of damage, while others limit eligibility to devices bought from particular retailers. Mona Technologies says its approach is different, offering broader coverage through a straightforward subscription. Customers will be able to access repairs without lengthy forms or multiple layers of approval.

Our goal is to give users peace of mind,” said Usman Abdullahi, Founder and CEO of Mona Technologies. “With Mona Protect, people will not have to delay repairs or worry about costs spiraling out of control. The process will be simple, fast, and transparent.”

The service is being developed by Mona Technologies Ltd, an Insurtech company licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The firm says it draws on more than 20 years of combined expertise in mobile device sales and repairs, and that it has partnered with regulated insurers to reinforce the product’s sustainability.

Analysts argue that regulatory oversight will be key to consumer confidence. “Trust is central in this market,” said consumer finance commentator Tunde Ajayi. “When a product is backed by licensed insurers and regulated by NAICOM, it reassures customers that claims will be honored reliably.”

Mona Technologies has not yet disclosed subscription fees but emphasized that affordability will shape its rollout. The company plans to introduce Mona Protect in phases, with pricing and detailed terms to be announced at launch.

Market observers believe the service could reshape how Nigerians view device protection. With rising repair costs and growing dependence on smartphones, the demand for reliable solutions is expected to remain strong. If Mona Protect delivers on its promises, it could mark a turning point in consumer protection for mobile technology