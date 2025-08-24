Firm restates commitment to naturally-sourced nutrition for babies, expands operations

…now on Amazon

Nigeria’s leading natural baby food company, Moppet Foods, has restated its commitment to naturally-sourced nutrition for babies with its global expansion by debuting on Amazon for customers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

The move comes barely a month after Frills by Berta, makers of Moppet, broke new ground as the first Nigerian children’s food brand to hit Walmart USA shelves.

Announcing the development, Roberta Oyedokun, Founder and CEO of Moppet Foods, described the Amazon launch as a milestone in the brand’s mission to provide healthy and naturally sourced nutrition worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon to bring our mission of healthy eating to European homes. This launch is a testament to the universal appeal of our products and our dedication to providing parents with a healthy, convenient choice for their little ones.

“Our line of 100% natural, nutrient-dense products, including Moppet NutriBlend Peanut, Moppet Mixgrain, Moppet Veggies Cereal, and Moppet Nutmeal Cereal, are now available on Amazon for European customers. Our goal is to ensure that the products are available and accessible in major local chains and retail stores, as well as African, Asian, and Caribbean stores.

“In addition, for the European market, we are positioning the Moppet ranges (Moppet Mixgrain, Moppet Veggies, and Moppet Nutmeals) not only for babies and children but also for adults, especially those with dysphagia. This is to provide a healthy option for them to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

Oyedokun hinted that Moppet would also be partnering with key health institutions in the United Kingdom to ensure the nutritional needs of both the adults and children are met.

“We will be partnering with the Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) and the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, as well as other health and social care agencies around the EU. Moppet has partnered with Maxipact Healthcare and Global Investments Limited, a UK-registered company, to facilitate the marketing and distribution in the UK and around Europe,” she added.

Similarly, Moppet Foods strengthened its presence in Nigeria by launching in three major retail chains: Grandsquare, Market Square, and Hartleys.

Oyedokun said the expansion would ensure that Moppet’s products are more accessible to a greater number of Nigerian families, complementing the firm’s existing distribution channels and solidifying its market leadership.

“Our roots are in Nigeria, and expanding our footprint here is deeply important to us,” added the technologist-turned-food innovator.

“By partnering with these prominent retailers, we’re making it easier than ever for local parents to access the nutritious foods they’ve come to trust. This is a win for Nigerian families and a proud moment for our brand.”