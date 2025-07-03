Nigerian baby food penetrates largest US retail store

Nigerian natural baby food brand Moppet Foods has made a significant entry into the U.S. market with a landmark display of its products at Walmart.



This significant development positions Moppet Foods as the first Nigerian children’s food brand made from natural ingredients to be distributed by Walmart U.S., a rare feat for African consumer goods.



Roberta Oyedotun, Founder of Moppet Foods, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Oyedotun said, “Moppet’s entry into Walmart is a testament to what is possible when innovation, resilience, and purpose collide.



“From a mother’s kitchen in Lagos—concerned about chemical-laden baby foods—to the shelves of America’s largest retailer, Moppet’s journey embodies a new era of African excellence and global impact.



“This allows us to make our natural and nutritious food solutions, including our new product Nutriblend, more accessible than ever before”.

She emphasised that the strategic expansion into Walmart represents a significant step in its market penetration efforts, bringing nutritious offerings directly to more consumers.



“Penetrating the U.S. and global markets demonstrates Moppet’s unwavering commitment to making its natural and nutritious food solutions easily accessible.”



Oyedotun also expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, “We are thrilled to partner with Walmart, a retail giant committed to offering quality products to millions of families.



“We’ve gone from feeding one child in Lagos State, Nigeria, to nourishing thousands of children across continents. And we’re just getting started.



“Our commitment to quality and nutrition aligns perfectly with the growing consumer demand for healthier eating choices.



“This is not just our win—it is Nigeria’s win. We are proving to the world that Africa can nourish its own and the world—ethically, sustainably, and proudly.”



Founded by Nigerian technologist-turned-food innovator, Moppet Foods transforms local, biofortified crops and upcycled ingredients into premium cereals and fruit-based peanut spreads that meet international standards of nutrition, safety, and sustainability.

