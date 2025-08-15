FG, WTO partners for trade-led growth

The Federal Government and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) are advancing a shared agenda for trade-led growth, investment, and inclusive development.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by the Ministry of Finance’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr Mohammed Manga.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said recent macroeconomic stabilisation stemmed from a stronger naira, easing inflation, and ratings upgrades from Fitch and Moody’s.

He outlined a strategy based on export diversification, private-sector investment, and human capital development, targeting a seven per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate.

The Director-General of the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commended the country’s reforms, noting their potential to restore investor confidence and open new markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She urged the country to accelerate job creation, expand exports, strengthen safety nets, and improve energy security so that growth translates into better living standards.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to integrating Nigeria into global value chains and harnessing digital trade, recognising the private sector as a key driver of prosperity.

The meeting marks a crucial step towards a brighter economic future for the country.

Vanguard News