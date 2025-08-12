FG set to unveil robust, inclusive counter-terrorism strategy

The Federal Government is finalising the National Counterterrorism Strategy (NACTEST) 2025 to provide a robust and inclusive blueprint against terrorism after an extensive review process.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the Final Validation Exercise of the draft strategy.

Laka described the event as “a significant milestone in our collective work,” noting that it followed months of rigorous review, consultations, and refinements.

He said that once finalised, NACTEST 2025 would serve as Nigeria’s comprehensive framework for preventing, detecting, and responding to terrorism, while tackling the root causes of violent extremism and fostering national unity.

“This validation workshop is not simply about reviewing a document, it is about endorsing a shared vision that will guide our counterterrorism efforts in the years ahead.

“At every stage, we brought together expertise from across multiple sectors to ensure that the strategy is clear, realistic, implementable, and responsive to the evolving threats we face.

“We, especially encourage our international partners to share insights that will ensure the document aligns with global best practices, particularly in the often under-emphasised areas of counter-narratives and strategic communication,” he said.

Laka said the strategy reflected a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, embedding prevention, interagency coordination, resilience, inclusivity, and community engagement at the core of Nigeria’s national security architecture.

He praised the dedication of participants, urging them to use the validation exercise to identify any remaining gaps and make constructive recommendations.

“The impact of the work that you do here today will resonate beyond these walls.

“You are helping to shape a national strategy that will safeguard our people, strengthen our institutions, and uphold our shared values,” he added.

In his remarks, the Director of Policy and Strategy at NCTC, Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, said the revised strategy rested firmly on two pillars.

According to him, the whole-of-government approach ensures that Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts are coordinated, comprehensive, and effective.

Madawaki said the whole-of-society approach engaged communities, civil society organisations, and the private sector in building trust, promoting social cohesion, and countering extremist narratives.

He noted that the validation exercise aimed to integrate counterterrorism and the prevention and countering of violent extremism.

He added that it aligned with legal and international requirements, and secure ratification by all critical stakeholders before final editing and publication.

“We must ensure that every ministry, department, and agency understands its role in implementing this strategy once it is launched.

“We also recognise the importance of grassroots involvement. States and local governments were actively engaged in the review process, especially in the final phases.

“Terrorism is a global phenomenon that demands global solutions.

“We acknowledge and welcome the technical and financial support of the international community to enhance our counterterrorism efforts,” he said.