FCT orders illegal mining sites, IDP Camps shut

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has ordered security agencies to immediately shut down illegal mining and Internally Displaced Persons IDPs camp in the territory.

The decision was a fallout of Tuesday’s FCT Security Council meeting chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ajao Saka Adewale, said both camps constitute security threats to the nation’s capital.

He said; “The issue of illegal mining springing up around the city has equally been of concern. You understand the security implications of this. He (Wike) has given a directive that those illegal mining sites be shut down.

“We have equally seen people taking advantage of certain situations, constituting themselves into illegal IDP camps. Such is not recognised within the FCT. The places have been identified where people need to be profiled and if you have reasons to be here, you will be here. If you have no reason to be in the FCT, we will relocate you to where you belong”.

He also announced a total clampdown on traffic offenders and motorists with covered number plates, saying such offences equally contribute to crime in the city.

“We have identified other threats such as seeing people driving around with covered number plates, people driving against traffic.

“These are challenges that are life-threatening because anybody driving against the traffic, that is, one-way, is actually on suicide mission.

“There is going to be a total clampdown on these offenders and they will be properly documented so that we know the kind of attitude they are putting up as it constitutes threat to the common interests of our FCT. On this specific task, the directive has been given and we are rolling out for full implementation of this”, he declared.

On the recent clash between farmers and herders in Gwagwalada Area Council, the police boss said the issue has been laid to rest.

“The stakeholders have been able to sign a peace accord which will be scaled down to all levels to ensure that there is permanent peace in that community.

“For now, all the services are still maintaining our presence in that environment in terms of confidence building to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of that situation or any form of repression”, he said.

He also disclosed that the 273 destitute arrested in the recent clearance operations were still undergoing profiling at the Bwari Rehabilitation Centre.